Zac Efron’s support at 'Dancing with the Stars' leaves Dylan Efron sobbing

  • By Hafsa Noor
Dylan Efron has opened up about the support of his brother Zac Efron at Dancing with the Stars finale.

The Traitors winner, 33, got emotional after his brother came by to cheer him on, on Tuesday, November 18.

During a chat with ET, Dylan admitted Zac's attendance "meant everything" to him, adding, "I grew up watching him do stuff like this. So, the fact that he's now watching me do this is crazy to me."

Reflecting on making it to the final week with his partner Daniella Karagach, Dyan told PEOPLE, "I know this week now, we've treated every week like it's our final week, but this one is our final Wednesday rehearsal, Thursday rehearsal. So I'm just going to enjoy every moment and give it my all."

At the semifinal event, which was based on Prince Night theme, Dylan and Karagach performed a Tango to the musician's 1984 hit, I Would Die 4 U. The pair earned a score of 27/30.

Dylan and Daniella followed that performance with a Cha Cha to Prince's Kiss, which got them a 28/30 score.

Zac, famous for his role in High School Musical, also asked his fans to vote for Dylan on Instagram Stories.

