Will Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce collab for ‘New Heights’upcoming podcast?

The 'New Heights' official Instagram post showed Jason and Travis Kelce with two silhouetted figures between them

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Fans of the New Heights podcast believed that the Cruel Summer artist Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce would be the guest in the upcoming episode after the show’s Instagram account teased two mystery guests.

On November 18, the New Heights official Instagram post showed Jason and Travis Kelce with two silhouetted figures between them, sending fans into frenzy for the possible Swift-Kylie collab.

Shortly after the post went viral, fans flooded the comment section guessing the celebrities.

However, a few fans quickly mentioned that both women had already appeared on the show before. The Love Story artist appeared in the podcast in August to announce her album The Life of a Showgirl, while Kylie frequently appears on the show.

On the November 19 episode, Jason and Travis revealed the real guests: sportscasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson. Jason called them “two of the most demanded guests,” while Travis added that they are “so much fun.”

Although a Swift-Kylie collab is not expected in the near future, fans still have a lot to look forward to. Andrews and Thompson, cohosts of the Calm Down podcast have been supporting Swift and Travis’ relationship for a long time.

Andrews and Thompson spend some quality time with the couple during the NFL offseason. Thompson has appreciated Swift as “a dream,” while Andrews described the singer as “a 20 out of 20” and said the group shares “a good, good time” together.

