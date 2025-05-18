Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet teams up with Bad Bunny to cheer on Knicks

Timothée Chalamet and Bad Bunny spotted at the New York Knicks game during the NBA playoffs on Friday

  May 18, 2025
Timothée Chalamet and Bad Bunny have joined forces to cheer on the New York Knicks!

On May 16, Friday, the A Complete Unknown star and the three-time Grammy winner were spotted sitting courtside together during an NBA playoffs game in New York City.

The duo could be seen hanging out together as they cheered on their hometown team, which the Knicks won against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.

For the game day, Chalamet donned a black jacket lined with Knicks’ orange and silver paired with an orange striped button-down shirt underneath.

The Dune star completed his sporty look with dark blue pants and orange boots, looking dapper as always.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican rapper wore a light blue button down shirt with butterfly-printed jeans and a dark blue hat with orange.


Besides Knicks, the duo has one more connection as they both have ties to the Jenner sisters.

While, Chalamet is currently dating Kylie Jenner, Bad Bunny has once dated her sister, Kendall Jenner.

Although, Kylie and Kendall did not attend Friday night’s game, they cheered on the Knicks alongside Chalamet at a different game on Monday, May 12.

After win party

The New York Knicks celebrated their historic semifinals win with a star-studded fête on Friday night.

Timothée Chalamet also attended the after win party alongside Russell Wilson, Jordyn Woods and several Knicks players.

