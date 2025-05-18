Billie Eilish marks one year of ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ with sweet throwbacks

It seems like yesterday when Billie Elish dropped HIT ME HARD AND SOFT but it’s already one year ago now!
The Birds of a feather singer took to her Instagram account on Saturday, May 17, to mark the one-year anniversary of her super hit album.
To celebrate the joyous occasion, Eilish dropped a reel featuring heartfelt throwback clips from the moment she first played the album for her friends.
“I can’t even believe it’s been a whole year since the album came out. here’s some little clips from when i first played it for some of my friends :’))) truly some of my favorite memories ever,” she wrote in the caption.
Eilish further added, “Love you guys. thank you all for giving this album so so much love. love love love you.”
The Blue singer also reposted her brother Finneas’ story, who co-wrote and produced the album with her.
“1 year of this album! WWAFA changed our lives and this album changed our lives again!! Lucky us! Very grateful to billie every day for all that she was willing to give to this album,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.
'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT'
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT marks as Billie Eilish's third album, which she dropped on May 17, 2024.
To support the album, Eilish has embarked on her seventh concert tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, which commenced on September 29, 2024 and will conclude on July 27, 2025.