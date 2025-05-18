Entertainment

Billie Eilish marks one year of ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ with sweet throwbacks

'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT' marks as Billie Eilish's third album, which she dropped on May 17, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
Billie Eilish marks one year of ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ with sweet throwbacks
Billie Eilish marks one year of ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ with sweet throwbacks

It seems like yesterday when Billie Elish dropped HIT ME HARD AND SOFT but it’s already one year ago now!

The Birds of a feather singer took to her Instagram account on Saturday, May 17, to mark the one-year anniversary of her super hit album.

To celebrate the joyous occasion, Eilish dropped a reel featuring heartfelt throwback clips from the moment she first played the album for her friends.

“I can’t even believe it’s been a whole year since the album came out. here’s some little clips from when i first played it for some of my friends :’))) truly some of my favorite memories ever,” she wrote in the caption.

Eilish further added, “Love you guys. thank you all for giving this album so so much love. love love love you.”


The Blue singer also reposted her brother Finneas’ story, who co-wrote and produced the album with her.

“1 year of this album! WWAFA changed our lives and this album changed our lives again!! Lucky us! Very grateful to billie every day for all that she was willing to give to this album,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT'

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT marks as Billie Eilish's third album, which she dropped on May 17, 2024.

To support the album, Eilish has embarked on her seventh concert tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, which commenced on September 29, 2024 and will conclude on July 27, 2025.

P!nk recieves formal apology from husband Carey Hart following his brutal injury

P!nk recieves formal apology from husband Carey Hart following his brutal injury
King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral

King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral
Gigi Hadid reveals where she stands amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama

Gigi Hadid reveals where she stands amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama
Palm Springs explosion declared as 'intentional act of terrorism' by FBI

Palm Springs explosion declared as 'intentional act of terrorism' by FBI
P!nk recieves formal apology from husband Carey Hart following his brutal injury
P!nk recieves formal apology from husband Carey Hart following his brutal injury
Gigi Hadid reveals where she stands amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama
Gigi Hadid reveals where she stands amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama
Blake Lively steps out to support pals amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively steps out to support pals amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Timothée Chalamet teams up with Bad Bunny to cheer on Knicks
Timothée Chalamet teams up with Bad Bunny to cheer on Knicks
Emma Stone reflects on historic moment at Cannes Film Festival
Emma Stone reflects on historic moment at Cannes Film Festival
Nicole Kidman reveals why she’ll never share screen with husband Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman reveals why she’ll never share screen with husband Keith Urban
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson earn big honour at Cannes
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson earn big honour at Cannes
Jennifer Lawrence laughs off dress incident with Robert Pattinson on Cannes carpet
Jennifer Lawrence laughs off dress incident with Robert Pattinson on Cannes carpet
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Cassie Ventura’s private texts made public amid legal battle
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Cassie Ventura’s private texts made public amid legal battle
Katy Perry ‘excited’ to light up Las Vegas with magical Lifetimes Tour show
Katy Perry ‘excited’ to light up Las Vegas with magical Lifetimes Tour show
Dua Lipa drops series of snaps from Radical Optimism Tour in Lyon
Dua Lipa drops series of snaps from Radical Optimism Tour in Lyon
Cassie Ventura’s supporter Aubrey O’Day to testify against Diddy in court?
Cassie Ventura’s supporter Aubrey O’Day to testify against Diddy in court?