WhatsApp Status with a soundtrack: How to add music

Adding music to Status is claimed as easy, and Meta allows users to add music on its social platforms, such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.
Notably, WhatsApp Status updates — including those with music — are protected with end-to-end encryption and will be available for 24 hours after they are posted.
According to various users, the new feature lets you add music to your Status on the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS and Android.
You can search for specific tracks, or select one of several tracks that are popular in your region.
How to Add Music to Your WhatsApp Status
1. Tap Updates
2. Select a photo or video, or tap Camera to take a new photo or video.
3. Tap the new music icon at the top of the screen.
4. Tap the search bar to search for music or scroll down to browse popular songs.
5. Drag the slider at the bottom of the screen to select the part of the song that you want to use.
6. After checking that the correct segment of the track has been selected, tap Done to go back to the Status composer.
7. Tap the green send button to publish your WhatsApp Status.
It is worth noting that you can add up to 15 seconds of music to an image update, while for video updates, you can add music that lasts the duration of the video.
Video updates can be a maximum of 60 seconds long.