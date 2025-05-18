GTA 6 leak sparks hope for Manhunt character's return

GTA 6 leaks are making a hype in the gaming industry, as the latest batch of the upcoming title appears to bring back Manhunt character.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a YouTuber GTAVIoclock highlighted an illustration of Cal Hampton seated on a boat, part of the latest batch of GTA 6 screenshots and artwork released in early May, which appears to show a Piggsy tattoo on his right leg.
What to expect from GTA 6?
To note, the tattoo seems to cover much of his shin and extends up to the knee, but is largely obscured by the boat hull.
As one of the most violent and controversial games ever made, Manhunt isn't lacking in terrifying threats.
Few characters underline that popularity better than Piggsy, a chainsaw-wielding lunatic wearing a pig's head who's unhinged enough to stand out even among Manhunt's incredibly stacked villain gallery.
The buzz sparked by GTAVoclock's observation suggests some Manhunt fans would welcome a Piggsy appearance in GTA 6, regardless of how it’s framed.
Rockstar has a long-standing tradition of embedding Easter eggs in its games, most of which carry little to no canonical weight.
Rockstar Games has yet to officially clarify whether GTA 6 shares the same universe as its immediate predecessor, which itself inherited its continuity from GTA 4.