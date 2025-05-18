Sports

GTA 6 leak sparks hope for Manhunt character's return

GTA 6 developer Rockstar has long-standing tradition of embedding Easter eggs in its games

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
GTA 6 leak sparks hope for Manhunt characters return
GTA 6 leak sparks hope for Manhunt character's return

GTA 6 leaks are making a hype in the gaming industry, as the latest batch of the upcoming title appears to bring back Manhunt character.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a YouTuber GTAVIoclock highlighted an illustration of Cal Hampton seated on a boat, part of the latest batch of GTA 6 screenshots and artwork released in early May, which appears to show a Piggsy tattoo on his right leg.

What to expect from GTA 6?

To note, the tattoo seems to cover much of his shin and extends up to the knee, but is largely obscured by the boat hull.

As one of the most violent and controversial games ever made, Manhunt isn't lacking in terrifying threats.

Few characters underline that popularity better than Piggsy, a chainsaw-wielding lunatic wearing a pig's head who's unhinged enough to stand out even among Manhunt's incredibly stacked villain gallery.

Source: X/@GTAVoclock
Source: X/@GTAVoclock

The buzz sparked by GTAVoclock's observation suggests some Manhunt fans would welcome a Piggsy appearance in GTA 6, regardless of how it’s framed.

Rockstar has a long-standing tradition of embedding Easter eggs in its games, most of which carry little to no canonical weight.

Rockstar Games has yet to officially clarify whether GTA 6 shares the same universe as its immediate predecessor, which itself inherited its continuity from GTA 4. 

P!nk recieves formal apology from husband Carey Hart following his brutal injury

P!nk recieves formal apology from husband Carey Hart following his brutal injury
King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral

King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral
Gigi Hadid reveals where she stands amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama

Gigi Hadid reveals where she stands amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama
Palm Springs explosion declared as 'intentional act of terrorism' by FBI

Palm Springs explosion declared as 'intentional act of terrorism' by FBI
Fortnite unavailable on iPhones worldwide: All you need to know
Fortnite unavailable on iPhones worldwide: All you need to know
PS Plus Game Catalogue expands with exciting new titles
PS Plus Game Catalogue expands with exciting new titles
Angel Reese called out for 'hating' Caitlin Clark after Sky vs Fever clash
Angel Reese called out for 'hating' Caitlin Clark after Sky vs Fever clash
Lamine Yamal earns praise from Barcelona legend Alba: 'Standout player'
Lamine Yamal earns praise from Barcelona legend Alba: 'Standout player'
Rudy Gobert parts ways with pregnant girlfriend Julia Bonilla, asks her to leave home
Rudy Gobert parts ways with pregnant girlfriend Julia Bonilla, asks her to leave home
Switch 2: Nintendo announces games performance updates
Switch 2: Nintendo announces games performance updates
NBA playoffs: Knicks crush Celtics to reach Eastern Conference finals after 25 years
NBA playoffs: Knicks crush Celtics to reach Eastern Conference finals after 25 years
Stellar Blade launch on PC announced: Details inside
Stellar Blade launch on PC announced: Details inside
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones
Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz set for epic Italian Open final clash after dominant wins
Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz set for epic Italian Open final clash after dominant wins
Everton signs major deal for stadium naming rights ahead of new season
Everton signs major deal for stadium naming rights ahead of new season
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri beats Norris in practice sessions
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri beats Norris in practice sessions