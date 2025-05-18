Netflix blends ads with content to offer AI-powered viewing experience

Netflix has officially announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) for its advertisers at its Upfront event.
In a newsroom post, the streaming platform revealed that Netflix is heavily investing in its new in-house ad platform dubbed Netflix Ads Suite, and it showcased some of the features and tools that advertisers can leverage.
Netflix to use generative AI for ads
Netflix plans to use AI to blend ads with shows and movies to make ad watching an immersive experience.
The Netflix Ads Suite is a new advertising platform which is currently live in the US and Canada.
Notably, it is said to be available in all 12 countries.
Advertisers will be able to tap into first-party data of Netflix, including users' behavioural insights.
Moreover, the company unleashed various ad formats, assisting its clients to reach their desired targets.
Netflix's new ad formats
Some of the ad formats that will be available to advertisers include interactive midroll, where interactive ads will be played in between an episode or a movie, and pause ads, where ads will be played whenever the content is paused.
It is worth noting that, these formats can be further customised using added overlays, calls to action, second screen buttons, and more.
Netflix President of Advertising Amy Reinhard stated, “So if you take away anything from today, I hope it's this: the foundation of our ads business is in place. And going forward, the pace of progress is going to be even faster.”
According to Netflix, this will make the ads more relevant and drive better outcomes.