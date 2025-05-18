Sports

Lewis Hamilton expresses disappointment after Imola GP setback

Hamilton calls for Ferrari upgrade after finishing on 12th in Q2 at Imola

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
Lewis Hamilton expresses disappointment after Imola GP setback
Lewis Hamilton expresses disappointment after Imola GP setback

Lewis Hamilton’s first appearance for the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team in front of an Italian crowd was always going to be special, and which makes a below par performance for the home outfit at Imola even more painful.

Hamilton could manage only 12th in Q2, and it was of little comfort that his team mate Charles Leclerc was only one place and just 0.161s ahead.

The double frustration for Hamilton was that for once he felt comfortable in the car – the speed just simply wasn’t there.

After qualifying he called for more updates for the SF-25, while also stressing that for him that this is a “foundation building” year ahead of 2026.

He said, “I definitely feel devastated, I feel just gutted I guess, because the car was generally feeling really good. I honestly felt like the setup was just right, the brakes were working, everything was kind of in place, and we just can’t go quicker.”

“If you look how quick Max is going through Turn 2 and 3, we just can’t match it. And when we put that new soft on at the end, for some reason, it just didn’t come alive. There was no extra grip,” hamilton added.

King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate

King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes

Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes

Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration

Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration
Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch

Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch
GTA 6 leak sparks hope for Manhunt character's return
GTA 6 leak sparks hope for Manhunt character's return
Fortnite unavailable on iPhones worldwide: All you need to know
Fortnite unavailable on iPhones worldwide: All you need to know
PS Plus Game Catalogue expands with exciting new titles
PS Plus Game Catalogue expands with exciting new titles
Angel Reese called out for 'hating' Caitlin Clark after Sky vs Fever clash
Angel Reese called out for 'hating' Caitlin Clark after Sky vs Fever clash
Lamine Yamal earns praise from Barcelona legend Alba: 'Standout player'
Lamine Yamal earns praise from Barcelona legend Alba: 'Standout player'
Rudy Gobert parts ways with pregnant girlfriend Julia Bonilla, asks her to leave home
Rudy Gobert parts ways with pregnant girlfriend Julia Bonilla, asks her to leave home
Switch 2: Nintendo announces games performance updates
Switch 2: Nintendo announces games performance updates
NBA playoffs: Knicks crush Celtics to reach Eastern Conference finals after 25 years
NBA playoffs: Knicks crush Celtics to reach Eastern Conference finals after 25 years
Stellar Blade launch on PC announced: Details inside
Stellar Blade launch on PC announced: Details inside
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones
Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz set for epic Italian Open final clash after dominant wins
Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz set for epic Italian Open final clash after dominant wins
Everton signs major deal for stadium naming rights ahead of new season
Everton signs major deal for stadium naming rights ahead of new season