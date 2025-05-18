Scarlett Johansson makes history at 'Saturday Night Live'

Scarlett Johansson has made history while hosting Saturday Night Live!
The renowned actress hosted the finale of the late-night comedy sketch series' milestone season 50, marking her seventh time as host. She became the female star to have hosted SNL the most times.
Back in 2006, she served as host for the first time. Later on, she hosted the show in April 2007, November 2010, May 2015, March 2017 and December 2019.
Scarlett said in her monologue, “It’s crazy to be back here, what, like three years later? Man, time really flies."
Meanwhile, the male actor who has hosted the most SNL gigs is Alec Baldwin, having 17 shows under his belt.
Scarlett Johansson receives apology from Michael Che:
Scarlett Johansson also received a heartfelt apology from Michael Che for his rude SNL jokes.
Michael and The Avengers star opened the season finale Weekend Update segment by acknowledging their light-heated feud.
He also apologised, “I was just lashing out because I’m jealous. I’ve never seen a human vagina. Notice I said human, because I once spent a summer on a farm. I can’t even take my hoodie off during sex because I have more nipples than a pregnant dog.”
Scarlett accepted the hilarious apology and also took a dig at him.