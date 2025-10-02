Emily Blunt sparkles in 77-carat diamonds at ‘Smashing Machine’ premiere

Emily Blunt is keeping things glittery and sparkly for her new movie premiere.
Earlier this week, the 42-year-old British actress graced the red carpet premiere of her upcoming film The Smashing Machine, enchanting everyone with her sparkling 77-carat diamond jewelry.
The premiere, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, saw the actress in a full glam look, wearing a glittering red sequined dress accessorized with shimmering diamond pieces.
For the event, The Devil Wears Prada starlet slipped into a crimson floor-length gown by Elisabeth Franchi, adorned with sequins and beadwork that shimmered under every camera flash.
The dazzling ensemble featured an open back that perfectly highlighted Blunt’s toned figure.
However, it was her flashy jewelry that truly captured attention at the premiere.
The Golden Globe-winning actress accessorized her glamorous look with sparkling 77-carat diamond jewelry by De Beers, including chandelier earrings in 18-karat white gold, two matching diamond bracelets, and a diamond-encrusted ring.
As per the De Beers website, Blunt’s 77-carat jewelry is worth a whopping $280,000.
Emily Blunt’s The Smashing Machine follows the story of “MMA fighter Mark Kerr reaches the peak of his career but faces personal hardships along the way.”
The film’s ensemble cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Oleksandr Usyk. It is slated to release on Friday, October 3, 2025.