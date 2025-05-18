Royal

Meghan Markle cut ties with former 'Vogue' editor after big feud

Meghan Markle's friendship with former 'Vogue' editor, Edward Enninful, beyond repair after magazine cover drama

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
Meghan Markle cut ties with former Vogue editor after big feud
Meghan Markle cut ties with former 'Vogue' editor after big feud

Meghan Markle’s close bond with the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, hit rock bottom after their major feud.

The duo, who were once "like-minded thinkers", reportedly cut ties after magazine cover drama.

A source recently disclosed the real reason behind their fallout to Daily Mail. Edward seemingly wanted to cover Prince Harry and Meghan’s charity work in a feature.

The insider shared, "The duchess and her team had high expectations and were expecting she might get a print cover or at least a digital cover out of it, but Enninful was not able to meet those expectations. He already had a magazine cover in the bag for that month."

Edward told the Duchess of Sussex, 43, that she would not be featured on the cover of the magazine. However, the With Love, Meghan star requested to be on the special digital cover which would be available with the print edition.

Her request was turned down by the former editor, citing it would not be "appropriate.”

Meghan was offended and turned down the offer completely, leaving the former editor "furious."

The tipster added, "The whole process became very difficult. Edward could only promise her a big showy feature inside the magazine and online – but she turned it down."

This incident reportedly marked his breaking point, fracturing their friendship beyond repair.

King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate

King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes

Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes

Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration

Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration
Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch

Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch
King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate
King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate
Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration
Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration
Prince William breaks silence on his most devastating life experience amid family feud
Prince William breaks silence on his most devastating life experience amid family feud
Princess Eugenie discusses childhood spinal surgery during recent hospital visit
Princess Eugenie discusses childhood spinal surgery during recent hospital visit
Swedish, Danish royal families in mourning over big family loss
Swedish, Danish royal families in mourning over big family loss
King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral
King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral
Princess Eugenie makes sudden visit to hospital after taking key royal role
Princess Eugenie makes sudden visit to hospital after taking key royal role
Prince William breaks silence after solo appearance at FA Cup final
Prince William breaks silence after solo appearance at FA Cup final
King Charles, Queen Camilla gear up for landmark Caribbean visit next year
King Charles, Queen Camilla gear up for landmark Caribbean visit next year
Duchess Sophie accompanies King Charles, Prince Edward at royal horse show
Duchess Sophie accompanies King Charles, Prince Edward at royal horse show
King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty
King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty
Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles
Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles