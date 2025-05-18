Meghan Markle cut ties with former 'Vogue' editor after big feud

Meghan Markle’s close bond with the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, hit rock bottom after their major feud.
The duo, who were once "like-minded thinkers", reportedly cut ties after magazine cover drama.
A source recently disclosed the real reason behind their fallout to Daily Mail. Edward seemingly wanted to cover Prince Harry and Meghan’s charity work in a feature.
The insider shared, "The duchess and her team had high expectations and were expecting she might get a print cover or at least a digital cover out of it, but Enninful was not able to meet those expectations. He already had a magazine cover in the bag for that month."
Edward told the Duchess of Sussex, 43, that she would not be featured on the cover of the magazine. However, the With Love, Meghan star requested to be on the special digital cover which would be available with the print edition.
Her request was turned down by the former editor, citing it would not be "appropriate.”
Meghan was offended and turned down the offer completely, leaving the former editor "furious."
The tipster added, "The whole process became very difficult. Edward could only promise her a big showy feature inside the magazine and online – but she turned it down."
This incident reportedly marked his breaking point, fracturing their friendship beyond repair.