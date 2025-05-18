Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch

xAI is reportedly gearing up to publish Grok's system prompts on GitHub

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
Elon Musks Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch
Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch

While a few utmost features appear to be their possession, artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots are expected to receive caught off guard by hallucinations or glitches, and back over the past few weeks xAI’s Grok chatbot got affected by a bug, leading to remark on the "genocide against white citizens" in South Africa.

Elon Musk-owned AI company, an unauthorised modification to Grok’s software systems, prompted it to highlight the politically controversial topic, after the company committed to acknowledging the issue at the earliest to avoid hurting individuals’ sentiments.

Violation of monitoring protocols

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) that the change occurred on Wednesday after evading the standard monitoring system, letting Grok comment on an extremely sensitive topic, resulting in the violation of xAI’s internal policies, according to Reuters.

Taking to X, Grok users shared screenshots of their interactions with Grok. The screenshots showed the AI tool outlining the controversial topic of "white genocide" even amid off-topic conversations.

Following its revelation, the unexpected AI glitch has ignited intense debates on political bias, and the precision of AI chatbots.

Musk and South Africa's land acquisition policy, including Musk, described these remarks a discrimination against white citizens, while the South African government refuted the evidence of discrimination.

As a response, xAI is reportedly gearing up to publish Grok's system prompts on GitHub, enabling the public to offer feedback. 

King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate

King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes

Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes

Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration

Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration
Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch

Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch
Elon Musk, NASA experiencing difficulties in sending humans to Mars
Elon Musk, NASA experiencing difficulties in sending humans to Mars
Samsung to offer Al-powered image to video feature: Report
Samsung to offer Al-powered image to video feature: Report
Netflix blends ads with content to offer AI-powered viewing experience
Netflix blends ads with content to offer AI-powered viewing experience
WhatsApp Status with a soundtrack: How to add music
WhatsApp Status with a soundtrack: How to add music
Gemini launches prompt bar redesign: All you need to know
Gemini launches prompt bar redesign: All you need to know
WhatsApp to roll out AI-driven profile and group icon generation
WhatsApp to roll out AI-driven profile and group icon generation
Apple Music now allows to make switching from Spotify via transfer tool
Apple Music now allows to make switching from Spotify via transfer tool
Xbox set to let you pin favourite games on homescreen
Xbox set to let you pin favourite games on homescreen
China's humanoid robots don't aim to replace human workers, Beijing official says
China's humanoid robots don't aim to replace human workers, Beijing official says
OpenAI unveils Codex, an advanced AI coding agent
OpenAI unveils Codex, an advanced AI coding agent
WhatsApp to launch status forwarding toggle soon: Report
WhatsApp to launch status forwarding toggle soon: Report
Threads enables creators to add multiple links to their profiles
Threads enables creators to add multiple links to their profiles