Entertainment

Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany shares first statement after splitting from musician

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee recently called it quits on their six-year marriage

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany shares first statement after splitting from musician
Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany shares first statement after splitting from musician

Brittany Furlan has finally broken her silence on parting ways with husband Tommy Lee.

On Saturday, May 17, Page Six reported that the wife of Mötley Crüe drummer responded to the buzz surrounding her split with Tommy in a video shared on Tiktok.

In the clip, Brittany said, “I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage, which is not anyone’s business.”

Continuing her statement, the 38-year-old influencer and actress revealed that amid ongoing “tough times” in their relationship, she has been living in a hotel, separate from her husband.

Brittany further claimed that she was “catfished” and harassed for two weeks on social media by a person she presumed to be Falling in Reverse lead singer, Ronnie Radke.

“I told my husband everything. I said, ‘I’ve been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat, he says it’s not him. Cool, whatever,’” she said.

Adding to her statement, Tommy Lee’s wife expressed, “Because I’m a good person. I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while I’m married, [but] I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, [so] I come clean to my husband.”

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan split:

On Thursday, May 15, TMZ reported that Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan have called it quits on their six-year marriage and have been living under separate roofs for two weeks.

As per the sources close to the drummer, the reason behind the couple’s split was Tommy’s drinking habits that has “gotten out of hand.”

Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany shares first statement after splitting from musician

Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany shares first statement after splitting from musician
Elon Musk, NASA experiencing difficulties in sending humans to Mars

Elon Musk, NASA experiencing difficulties in sending humans to Mars
Bill Gates declares these 3 careers safe from AI takeover

Bill Gates declares these 3 careers safe from AI takeover

King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate

King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes
Tom Cruise roots for Ana de Armas’ rising career with sweet statement
Tom Cruise roots for Ana de Armas’ rising career with sweet statement
‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scores franchise-best $21M opening day
‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scores franchise-best $21M opening day
Scarlett Johansson makes history at 'Saturday Night Live'
Scarlett Johansson makes history at 'Saturday Night Live'
P!nk recieves formal apology from husband Carey Hart following his brutal injury
P!nk recieves formal apology from husband Carey Hart following his brutal injury
Gigi Hadid reveals where she stands amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama
Gigi Hadid reveals where she stands amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama
Blake Lively steps out to support pals amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively steps out to support pals amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Billie Eilish marks one year of ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ with sweet throwbacks
Billie Eilish marks one year of ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ with sweet throwbacks
Timothée Chalamet teams up with Bad Bunny to cheer on Knicks
Timothée Chalamet teams up with Bad Bunny to cheer on Knicks
Emma Stone reflects on historic moment at Cannes Film Festival
Emma Stone reflects on historic moment at Cannes Film Festival
Nicole Kidman reveals why she’ll never share screen with husband Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman reveals why she’ll never share screen with husband Keith Urban
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson earn big honour at Cannes
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson earn big honour at Cannes