Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany shares first statement after splitting from musician

Brittany Furlan has finally broken her silence on parting ways with husband Tommy Lee.
On Saturday, May 17, Page Six reported that the wife of Mötley Crüe drummer responded to the buzz surrounding her split with Tommy in a video shared on Tiktok.
In the clip, Brittany said, “I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage, which is not anyone’s business.”
Continuing her statement, the 38-year-old influencer and actress revealed that amid ongoing “tough times” in their relationship, she has been living in a hotel, separate from her husband.
Brittany further claimed that she was “catfished” and harassed for two weeks on social media by a person she presumed to be Falling in Reverse lead singer, Ronnie Radke.
“I told my husband everything. I said, ‘I’ve been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat, he says it’s not him. Cool, whatever,’” she said.
Adding to her statement, Tommy Lee’s wife expressed, “Because I’m a good person. I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while I’m married, [but] I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, [so] I come clean to my husband.”
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan split:
On Thursday, May 15, TMZ reported that Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan have called it quits on their six-year marriage and have been living under separate roofs for two weeks.
As per the sources close to the drummer, the reason behind the couple’s split was Tommy’s drinking habits that has “gotten out of hand.”