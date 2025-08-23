Sabrina Carpenter drops eerie 'Tears' teaser ahead of new album launch

Sabrina Carpenter is captivating her fans with a teaser for her highly anticipated music album, Man's Best Friend.
On Friday, August 22, the Please Please Please crooner turned to her Instagram handle to share a sneak peek into her new music video, Tears, with her admirers.
The sixteen-second eerie clip shows Carpenter lying in a haunted forest near a damaged car, transitioning to a close-up of a house that reveals the release date for her new song.
The Taste singer donned a sky-blue mini dress for the video clip, which she paired with an elegant white hat.
Tears will be available for streaming next Friday, August 29, writing in her caption, "Tears video. 8/29, just one more week until Man's Best Friend!"
For those unaware, Sabrina Carpenter is set to release her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, on August 29, in collaboration with Island Records.
According to media reports, the upcoming music album will feature 12 songs, including the title rendition Manchild, Tears, My Man on Willpower, Sugar Talking, We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night, and Nobody's Son.
Additional tracks on the album include Never Getting Laid, When Did You Get Hot, Go Go Juice, Don't Worry I'll Make You Worry, House Tour and Goodbye.