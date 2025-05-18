Entertainment

Bianca Censori steps out almost topless with Kanye West in Spain

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted together in Spain amid rumored reconciliation

Bianca Censori stepped out in yet another nearly bare look after her shocking naked appearance at Grammys earlier this year.

On Saturday, May 17, Daily Mail reported that the 30-year-old Australian architect and model was spotted in Spain during an outing with her husband Kanye West.

The controversial couple, whose marriage has reportedly been going through multiple ups and downs, were seen visiting the booths of a local Spanish outdoor market.

During the outing, Bianca stunned onlookers by nearly baring her upper body.

She wore a black fishnet bra top that displayed her nipples in full view, and paired it with black bikini bottoms layered under a matching long split skirt.

To complement her look, the model rocked a pair of stylish sunglasses, while her long hair was styled straight.

Meanwhile, Kanye West ditched his signature all-black look for a grey hoodie and a pair of black pants.

Accompanying the Carnival rapper and Bianca was her sister, Angelina, who appeared relax in a black ensemble.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori reconciliation:

After a series of rumors and speculations suggesting strain in Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage, the couple quashed all the whispers and gossips by making a shock move.

In a latest update, InTouch Weekly reported that Ye has granted his architect wife power of attorney, giving her the decision-making authority and sign off on business matters on his behalf.

