Royal

King Charles, Edward caught off-guard as major Royal event faces huge mishap

The British King and Duke of Edinburgh were left stunned after witnessing a major mishap at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

King Charles, Edward caught off-guard as major Royal event faces huge mishap
King Charles, Edward caught off-guard as major Royal event faces huge mishap

A major accident caught King Charles and Prince Edward off-guard at the Royal Windsor Horse Show!

On Saturday, May 17, the British Monarch along with the Duke of Edinburgh attended the Royal Horse Show, where the brothers were left stunned after witnessing a carriage crash, reported GB News.

Amid the cross-country race at Windsor Castle, chaos erupted when a competitor’s carriage colliding into a gatepost, leaving the King and Duke concerned as they saw the unexpected crash unfold before them.

The collision occurred as a result of driver’s attempt to speed through part of the obstacle course.

P.C. Getty Images
P.C. Getty Images

Describing the shocking incident, an eye-witness stated, "As one of the competitors came round on the obstacle course, the back of the carriage crashed into a 6ft-high gatepost that they were trying to drive through."

They continued, "They took it too tight and the back literally clattered into it. The King pointed to it and Edward put his hand to his face, before explaining why it had happened.”

"No one was hurt, the four horses at the front were fine and they carried on," the onlooker reported.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show:

The Royal Windsor Horse Show, which takes place annually in Windsor Home Park, is a five-day event and is regarded as the largest outdoor horse show in the UK.

Deeply cherished by the late Queen Elizabeth II, the event hosts various competitions and attracts more than 50,000 visitors every year.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies

Best gentle, friendly dog breeds for first-time owners recommended by experts

Best gentle, friendly dog breeds for first-time owners recommended by experts

Meghan Markle shares joyful 'Sunday' celebrations ahead of new Netflix show

Meghan Markle shares joyful 'Sunday' celebrations ahead of new Netflix show

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Pope Leo as Vatican backs Ukraine-Russia negotiations

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Pope Leo as Vatican backs Ukraine-Russia negotiations
Queen Camilla’s new ‘much-loved’ pet Moley finally makes Instagram debut
Queen Camilla’s new ‘much-loved’ pet Moley finally makes Instagram debut
Prince William plans shock move to formally ‘wipe’ Harry from succession line
Prince William plans shock move to formally ‘wipe’ Harry from succession line
Princess Eugenie echoes Kate Middleton's beliefs about health struggles
Princess Eugenie echoes Kate Middleton's beliefs about health struggles
King Charles unveils Queen Camilla's pet ahead of key royal event
King Charles unveils Queen Camilla's pet ahead of key royal event
King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate
King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate
Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration
Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration
Meghan Markle cut ties with former 'Vogue' editor after big feud
Meghan Markle cut ties with former 'Vogue' editor after big feud
Prince William breaks silence on his most devastating life experience amid family feud
Prince William breaks silence on his most devastating life experience amid family feud
Princess Eugenie discusses childhood spinal surgery during recent hospital visit
Princess Eugenie discusses childhood spinal surgery during recent hospital visit
Swedish, Danish royal families in mourning over big family loss
Swedish, Danish royal families in mourning over big family loss
King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral
King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral
Princess Eugenie makes sudden visit to hospital after taking key royal role
Princess Eugenie makes sudden visit to hospital after taking key royal role