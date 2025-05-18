King Charles, Edward caught off-guard as major Royal event faces huge mishap

A major accident caught King Charles and Prince Edward off-guard at the Royal Windsor Horse Show!
On Saturday, May 17, the British Monarch along with the Duke of Edinburgh attended the Royal Horse Show, where the brothers were left stunned after witnessing a carriage crash, reported GB News.
Amid the cross-country race at Windsor Castle, chaos erupted when a competitor’s carriage colliding into a gatepost, leaving the King and Duke concerned as they saw the unexpected crash unfold before them.
The collision occurred as a result of driver’s attempt to speed through part of the obstacle course.
Describing the shocking incident, an eye-witness stated, "As one of the competitors came round on the obstacle course, the back of the carriage crashed into a 6ft-high gatepost that they were trying to drive through."
They continued, "They took it too tight and the back literally clattered into it. The King pointed to it and Edward put his hand to his face, before explaining why it had happened.”
"No one was hurt, the four horses at the front were fine and they carried on," the onlooker reported.
The Royal Windsor Horse Show:
The Royal Windsor Horse Show, which takes place annually in Windsor Home Park, is a five-day event and is regarded as the largest outdoor horse show in the UK.
Deeply cherished by the late Queen Elizabeth II, the event hosts various competitions and attracts more than 50,000 visitors every year.