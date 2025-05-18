Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna GP with daring move

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday, May 18 with powerful performance.
He made a daring move on the first lap by overtaking Oscar Piastri's McLaren car from the outside at the first chicane, a sharp turn.
After that move, Verstappen stayed in control of the entire race, as per BBC Sports.
Near the end, a safety car came onto the track which caused all the cars to some close together.
This gave Piastri and his teammate Lando Norris a chance to get close to Verstappen and put pressure on him.
However, when the race restarted after the safety car left, Verstappen handled it perfectly and quickly pulled away from the other cars and eventually won the race.
Norris, on the other hand finally managed to overtake Piastri after trying three laps and secured second place in the race.
This victory was Verstappen's second of the season and he is now only 9 points behind Norris in the overall standings.
Lewis Hamilton climbs from 12th to 4th with bold tyre move:
On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton, who started the race in 12th place used a smart strategy by beginning with hard tyres that last longer and took advantage of two safety car periods.
In the final laps, things got intense but Hamilton managed to overtake his teammate Charles Leclerc to finish in 4th place for Ferrari.