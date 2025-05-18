Sports

Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna GP with daring move

Lewis Hamilton managed to overtake his teammate Charles Leclerc to finish in 4th place for Ferrari

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna GP with daring move
Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna GP with daring move

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday, May 18 with powerful performance.

He made a daring move on the first lap by overtaking Oscar Piastri's McLaren car from the outside at the first chicane, a sharp turn.

After that move, Verstappen stayed in control of the entire race, as per BBC Sports.

Near the end, a safety car came onto the track which caused all the cars to some close together.

This gave Piastri and his teammate Lando Norris a chance to get close to Verstappen and put pressure on him.

However, when the race restarted after the safety car left, Verstappen handled it perfectly and quickly pulled away from the other cars and eventually won the race.

Norris, on the other hand finally managed to overtake Piastri after trying three laps and secured second place in the race.

This victory was Verstappen's second of the season and he is now only 9 points behind Norris in the overall standings.

Lewis Hamilton climbs from 12th to 4th with bold tyre move:

On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton, who started the race in 12th place used a smart strategy by beginning with hard tyres that last longer and took advantage of two safety car periods.

In the final laps, things got intense but Hamilton managed to overtake his teammate Charles Leclerc to finish in 4th place for Ferrari.

Princess Eugenie echoes Kate Middleton's beliefs about health struggles

Princess Eugenie echoes Kate Middleton's beliefs about health struggles

Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna GP with daring move

Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna GP with daring move
Increased sedentary time linked to raised risk for Alzheimer disease in elders

Increased sedentary time linked to raised risk for Alzheimer disease in elders
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Che's bizarre 'SNL' jokes

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Che's bizarre 'SNL' jokes

Everton wins final Goodison Park match with heartfelt goodbye
Everton wins final Goodison Park match with heartfelt goodbye
Lewis Hamilton expresses disappointment after Imola GP setback
Lewis Hamilton expresses disappointment after Imola GP setback
GTA 6 leak sparks hope for Manhunt character's return
GTA 6 leak sparks hope for Manhunt character's return
Fortnite unavailable on iPhones worldwide: All you need to know
Fortnite unavailable on iPhones worldwide: All you need to know
PS Plus Game Catalogue expands with exciting new titles
PS Plus Game Catalogue expands with exciting new titles
Angel Reese called out for 'hating' Caitlin Clark after Sky vs Fever clash
Angel Reese called out for 'hating' Caitlin Clark after Sky vs Fever clash
Lamine Yamal earns praise from Barcelona legend Alba: 'Standout player'
Lamine Yamal earns praise from Barcelona legend Alba: 'Standout player'
Rudy Gobert parts ways with pregnant girlfriend Julia Bonilla, asks her to leave home
Rudy Gobert parts ways with pregnant girlfriend Julia Bonilla, asks her to leave home
Switch 2: Nintendo announces games performance updates
Switch 2: Nintendo announces games performance updates
NBA playoffs: Knicks crush Celtics to reach Eastern Conference finals after 25 years
NBA playoffs: Knicks crush Celtics to reach Eastern Conference finals after 25 years
Stellar Blade launch on PC announced: Details inside
Stellar Blade launch on PC announced: Details inside
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones