Princess Eugenie echoes Kate Middleton's beliefs about health struggles  

Princess Eugenie recently made an emotional confession about her health struggles, which seemingly echoed Kate Middleton's health struggles.
King Charles' niece visited the Duke of Cornwall Spinal Treatment Centre at Salisbury District Hospital on Saturday, May 17th, 2025.
During her official royal tour, Eugenie spoke with patients and shared her tough health journey while attending an event at the hospital's Horatio Garden.
She also reflected on the healing power of nature, which was reportedly inspired by the Princess of Wales' video series, infamously known as "Mother Nature."
In a conversation with The Telegraph, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson said, "Having worked with Horatio's Garden, I've seen how the garden is so transformative for patients."
"Nature is so healing; hearing the sound of the birds and running water," the 35-year-old Princess noted.
Shortly after Princess Eugenie's comments gained popularity on social media, fans believe her words have a striking resemblance to Kate Middleton's Mother Nature series, in which she revealed her cancer journey.
Taking to Instagram, the future Queen began her video series, saying, "Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary."
"The natural world’s capacity to inspire us, to nurture us, and help us heal and grow is boundless. And has been understood for generations," she noted.
Kate Middleton's cancer journey:
Kate Middleton released the Mother Nature sequence after she battled with cancer. Her journey began in January 2024 with a planned abdominal surgery, which later led to the discovery of cancer.
In January 2025, she announced she was in remission, marking a significant milestone in her journey.