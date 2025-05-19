Carlos Alcaraz claims Italian Open title with commanding victory over Jannik Sinner 

Carlos Alcaraz beat world number one Jannik Sinner in the Italian Open final on Sunday, May 18.
Alcaraz defeated Sinner, who was playing again after serving a three-month doping ban with a score of 7-6 6-1.
After a close first set decided by a tie-break, Alcaraz dominated the second set and won the match quickly.
After winning the match, the 22-year-old expressed, "I'm just really happy to get my first Rome [title], hopefully it's not going to be the last one. The first thing I want to say is that I'm just really happy to see Jannik back at this amazing level," as per BBC Sports.
The player went on to share, "I'm sure it wasn't easy for him coming back after three months and making the final is something insane, so I have to congratulate him."
"I'm proud of myself, with the way I approached the match mentally. Tactically, I think I played pretty well from the first point until the last one," the player added.
The last time Sinner and Alcaraz face each other was in the China Open final last October in which Alcaraz also won the match.
Alcaraz and Sinner, two young tennis stars born in the 2000s, both have now won 19 ATP singles titles each, the highest number for any male players their age.
What's next for Alcaraz?
With this win, Alcaraz will now move up to world number two in the rankings just behind Sinner.
Alcaraz will now prepare himself to defend his championship title at the French Open tournament which starts on May 25.