Diddy's twin daughters attend major high school event amid dad's ongoing trial

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is under going trial for multiple crimes including sexual assault and sex trafficking

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 19, 2025
Sean 'Diddy' Combs's twin daughters – Jessie and D'Lila – have decided to enjoy the last of their high school career amid dad's ongoing sex crimes trial.

During a weekend break from Diddy's trial, which begin on May 5, his twin daughters attended their senior prom, taking place in downtown Los Angeles.

Slipped in matching beaded, off-the-shoulder red gowns, the twins were accompanied by their dates at the Harbor House bar, days after their dad' sex crimes trial ended it's first week testimony.

Picture credit: 9MagTV/ X
Picture credit: 9MagTV/ X

At one point, they both were carried by the gentlemen in their arms as they walked up the building's steps.

The 18-year-old, whose mother is Combs’ late ex Kim Porter, were photographed outside the dance venue as they posed with their dates as well as together.

Addressing the photographers' outside, they teased, "The party doesn’t start until we walk in."

Sean 'Combs' Diddy's twin daughter attended the New York trial 

Jessie and D'Lila had recently joined their dad and their siblings – sister Chance, 18, and brothers Quincy, 33, Justin 31, and Christian, 27 – at the New York trial on May 12.

The three girls existed the courtroom when male escort Daniel Phillip gave graphic testimony on the witness stand regarding his alleged sexual encounters with Sean and his ex girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

