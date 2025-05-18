Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes

Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence's attended premiere of their new movie 'Die, My Love' at Cannes Film Festival

  • May 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence and her Die, My Love co-star Robert Pattinson broke their silence on how parenthood has completely changed their lives.

The pair attended the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 17, where they garnered a warm six-minute standing ovation for their new horror-comedy film. 

During the star-studded event, Lawrence and Pattinson candidly reflected on their emotional working experience with the film’s director, Lynne Ramsay.

The Hunger Games star stated, "It was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what [Grace] would do… Extreme anxiety and extreme depression are isolating."

While Pattinson, who became the father of his first child with his fiancée Suki Waterhouse, spoke about his journey working alongside Ramsey, noting, "I didn’t find anything tough."

Both actors were later asked about how having children has affected their professional careers. In response, Lawrence continued, "Having children changes everything," before adding, "It changes your whole life, but it’s brutal and incredible."

"I think most unexpectedly, having a baby gives you the biggest trove of energy and inspiration afterwards," Pattinson remarked, who welcomed his daughter in March 2024 with Waterhouse. 

Die, My Love cast and release date: 

In addition to Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence, the newly-released movie, Die, My Love, also starred renowned American actors including LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek, Nick Nolte, and Sarah Lind. 

The horror-comedy film was released across theatres on May 17th, 2025.  

