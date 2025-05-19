Benedict Cumberbatch graces Cannes with wife for ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ premiere

Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife, Sophie Hunter are radiating classic glamour with a touch of romance at Cannes.
The loved-up couple attended the highly anticipated premiere of Benedict’s latest film, The Phoenician Scheme, at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, May 18.
Both, Sophie and Benedict were dressed to the nines as they put on a loved-up display at the most buzzed-about events of the festival.
The Sherlock Holmes actor looked as dapper as ever in a black tuxedo and brown sunglasses.
Meanwhile, Sophie turned heads in a 1950s-style red gown that accentuated her trim waistline.
Her curled brunette hair, paired with shimmering silver earrings, radiated timeless Hollywood elegance.
The duo were all smiles as they posed for the camera but Benedict appeared to have sustained a recent injury, with one arm supported in a sling.
‘The Phoenician Scheme’
The Phoenician Scheme earned a 6.5-minute standing ovation after its Sunday Premiere at Cannes.
The film revolves around a wealthy father-daughter who are targeted by tycoons, foreign terrorists, and determined assassins when she is appointed heir to his estate.
For the The Phoenician Scheme, Benedict steps into the shoes of the fictional Uncle Nubar.
Directed by legendary director Wes Anderson, the film also stars Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson.