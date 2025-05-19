Tom Cruise makes new ‘Mission: Impossible’ confession after Cannes' ovation

Tom Cruise has made a delightful confession about Mission: Impossible franchise after receiving 9-minute standing ovation at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
The Top Gun star attended the Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere in New York City at Lincoln Center on Sunday, May 18.
He was joined by director and collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, co-stars Angela Bassett, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Tramell Tillman and Nick Offerman.
During a chat with PEOPLE at the premiere, Tom shared that he will not change a single thing about the franchise if he had to do it all over again.
The Jerry Maguire star said, "I did the best you can, and it's representing all the efforts of everyone involved at that particular moment. I looked at it and I really see what it takes to make these movies and what I've learned about storytelling [in] this particular genre.”
Tom Cruise praises Michael B. Jordan:
Tom Cruise also got candid about Michael B. Jordan's surprise appearance at the movie's London premiere.
He praised the Sinners actor, "He's enormously talented. He's a great actor. He's dedicated to his craft. I really respect him. I love to see people do well in life. I've worked very hard to do all I can to help people, see them do well — filmmakers, actors.”
To note, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will release on May 23.