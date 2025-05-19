Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives support from ex Misa Hylton at court trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton showed up at his New York City criminal trial.
The former couple dated in the early 90s. They share a son, 31-year-old Justin Combs.
On Saturday, May 18, Hylton opened up about the reason why she attended Combs’ sex trafficking trial.
She shared on social media, "Yes, I'm good everyone I'm on my healing journey. When I suffered my injury I had chosen to heal privately but when my son said "Mommy I need you" I was right there for him walker and all. I'm a MOTHER FIRST, FOR REAL and I am my son's strength and thats just what it is. Plain and Simple.”
The American fashion designer has been vocal about her support for son Justin.
Hylton added, “Whoever doesn't understand that just simply isn't in alignment with me or anything that I'm about in life. I'm cool with that. I have a purpose filled life that I live daily. I make impact. I'm not concerned with insecure people attempting to project their insecurities on to me. EVER.”
While concluding the lengthy post, she noted, “It took me everything thing in my soul to not turn into Pac leaving the courtroom, outside of the courthouse IYKYK.”
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Misa Hylton relationship:
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was in a relationship with Misa Hylton in the early 1990s. They welcomed their first and only child, Justin Combs, in December 1993.
The I’ll Be Missing You rapper and the fashion designer parted ways shortly after the birth of their son.