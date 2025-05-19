Nicole Kidman slips into bold red gown to receive prestigious award at Cannes

Nicole Kidman made a striking return to Cannes Film Festival after 8 years!
The Babygirl actress made sure all eyes are on her as she accepted the 2025 Kering Women in Motion Award in Cannes, France, on Sunday, May 18.
The annual award, established in 2015, celebrates women who have made a profound impact on the film industry.
For the auspicious occasion, Nicole slipped into sexy yet conservative red dress as she posed for the cameras at the exclusive event.
She accessorized her striking look with a simple gold-strapped watch while leaving her long strawberry blonde hair straight.
While accepting the accolade, Kidman made a bold statement, saying she would continue to use her platform to fight for continued gender equality in the film industry.
“I'm just an advocate and want to continue to keep moving forward with that,” the wife of Keith Urban said.
She continued, “I am proud to join the list of extraordinary women who've received this honour before me - artists and trailblazers I deeply admire.”
“The Cannes Film Festival has been a part of my life for over 30 years and I am thrilled to add this incredible recognition to the many memories I've made here,” Kidman added.
Previous winner of Women In Motion Award
Previous winners of the Women in Motion Award include Jane Fonda (2015), Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon (2016), Isabelle Huppert (2017), Patty Jenkins (2018), Gong Li (2019), Salma Hayek (2021), Viola Davis (2022), Michelle Yeoh (2023) and Donna Langley (2024).