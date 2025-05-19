Entertainment

Nicole Kidman slips into bold red gown to receive prestigious award at Cannes

The 57-year-old is this year's recipient of the 2025 Women in Motion Award for her contributions in film

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 19, 2025
Nicole Kidman slips into bold red gown to receive prestigious award at Cannes
Nicole Kidman slips into bold red gown to receive prestigious award at Cannes

Nicole Kidman made a striking return to Cannes Film Festival after 8 years!

The Babygirl actress made sure all eyes are on her as she accepted the 2025 Kering Women in Motion Award in Cannes, France, on Sunday, May 18.

The annual award, established in 2015, celebrates women who have made a profound impact on the film industry.

For the auspicious occasion, Nicole slipped into sexy yet conservative red dress as she posed for the cameras at the exclusive event.

She accessorized her striking look with a simple gold-strapped watch while leaving her long strawberry blonde hair straight.

While accepting the accolade, Kidman made a bold statement, saying she would continue to use her platform to fight for continued gender equality in the film industry.

“I'm just an advocate and want to continue to keep moving forward with that,” the wife of Keith Urban said.

She continued, “I am proud to join the list of extraordinary women who've received this honour before me - artists and trailblazers I deeply admire.”

“The Cannes Film Festival has been a part of my life for over 30 years and I am thrilled to add this incredible recognition to the many memories I've made here,” Kidman added.


Previous winner of Women In Motion Award

Previous winners of the Women in Motion Award include Jane Fonda (2015), Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon (2016), Isabelle Huppert (2017), Patty Jenkins (2018), Gong Li (2019), Salma Hayek (2021), Viola Davis (2022), Michelle Yeoh (2023) and Donna Langley (2024).

Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives support from ex Misa Hylton at court trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives support from ex Misa Hylton at court trial
British climber Kenton Cool makes history with 19th Everest summit

British climber Kenton Cool makes history with 19th Everest summit
Benedict Cumberbatch graces Cannes with wife for ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ premiere

Benedict Cumberbatch graces Cannes with wife for ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ premiere
Justin Bieber enjoys golfing with dad in Canada ahead of Father's Day

Justin Bieber enjoys golfing with dad in Canada ahead of Father's Day

Benedict Cumberbatch graces Cannes with wife for ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ premiere
Benedict Cumberbatch graces Cannes with wife for ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ premiere
Justin Bieber enjoys golfing with dad in Canada ahead of Father's Day
Justin Bieber enjoys golfing with dad in Canada ahead of Father's Day
Tom Cruise makes new ‘Mission: Impossible’ confession after Cannes' ovation
Tom Cruise makes new ‘Mission: Impossible’ confession after Cannes' ovation
Diddy's twin daughters attend major high school event amid dad's ongoing trial
Diddy's twin daughters attend major high school event amid dad's ongoing trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies
Tom Cruise drops exclusive sneak peek at 'Mission: Impossible' London premiere
Tom Cruise drops exclusive sneak peek at 'Mission: Impossible' London premiere
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Che's bizarre 'SNL' jokes
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Che's bizarre 'SNL' jokes
Bianca Censori steps out almost topless with Kanye West in Spain
Bianca Censori steps out almost topless with Kanye West in Spain
Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany shares first statement after splitting from musician
Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany shares first statement after splitting from musician
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes
Tom Cruise roots for Ana de Armas’ rising career with sweet statement
Tom Cruise roots for Ana de Armas’ rising career with sweet statement
‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scores franchise-best $21M opening day
‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scores franchise-best $21M opening day