Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Che's bizarre 'SNL' jokes

The 'Black Widow' actress was brutally trolled during the iconic comedy show 'Saturday Night Live' last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Ches bizarre SNL jokes
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Che's bizarre 'SNL' jokes  

Michael Che recently requested to be forgiven by Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost, for making bizarre jokes on Saturday Night Live.

In December last year, the renowned comedians swapped jokes during the segment of Weekend Update.

As reported by Page Six, Johansson's life partner made a few derogatory comments, which sparked backlash among fans.

However, in the recent episode of the iconic comedy sketch show, Jost and Che took a moment to apologize to the Black Widow actress for unintentionally hurting her sentiments.

"Before I tell another joke, I wanna take this opportunity to apologize to someone I hurt," the 42-year-old SNL host added.

In response, Jost’s co-host said that "Last time we did joke swaps, I made Colin do some tasteless jokes," comparing her to Costco roast beef.

Johansson ironically replied, "Yes, I remember that."

Che further explained, "I was just lashing out because I’m jealous," before adding, "I’ve never seen a human’s private body parts, notice I said human, because I once spent a summer on a farm."

"Yes, I have heard that about you," The Avengers actress sarcastically agreed.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost met on the set of SNL when she was hosting the show in 2017.

The couple tied the knot in 2020, after briefly dating each other for three years. They welcomed their son Cosmo in August 2021.

Johansson also shares daughter Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac. 

Princess Eugenie echoes Kate Middleton's beliefs about health struggles

Princess Eugenie echoes Kate Middleton's beliefs about health struggles

Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna GP with daring move

Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna GP with daring move
Increased sedentary time linked to raised risk for Alzheimer disease in elders

Increased sedentary time linked to raised risk for Alzheimer disease in elders
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Che's bizarre 'SNL' jokes

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Che's bizarre 'SNL' jokes

Bianca Censori steps out almost topless with Kanye West in Spain
Bianca Censori steps out almost topless with Kanye West in Spain
Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany shares first statement after splitting from musician
Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany shares first statement after splitting from musician
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes
Tom Cruise roots for Ana de Armas’ rising career with sweet statement
Tom Cruise roots for Ana de Armas’ rising career with sweet statement
‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scores franchise-best $21M opening day
‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scores franchise-best $21M opening day
Scarlett Johansson makes history at 'Saturday Night Live'
Scarlett Johansson makes history at 'Saturday Night Live'
P!nk recieves formal apology from husband Carey Hart following his brutal injury
P!nk recieves formal apology from husband Carey Hart following his brutal injury
Gigi Hadid reveals where she stands amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama
Gigi Hadid reveals where she stands amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama
Blake Lively steps out to support pals amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively steps out to support pals amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Billie Eilish marks one year of ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ with sweet throwbacks
Billie Eilish marks one year of ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ with sweet throwbacks
Timothée Chalamet teams up with Bad Bunny to cheer on Knicks
Timothée Chalamet teams up with Bad Bunny to cheer on Knicks
Emma Stone reflects on historic moment at Cannes Film Festival
Emma Stone reflects on historic moment at Cannes Film Festival