Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Che's bizarre 'SNL' jokes  

Michael Che recently requested to be forgiven by Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost, for making bizarre jokes on Saturday Night Live.
In December last year, the renowned comedians swapped jokes during the segment of Weekend Update.
As reported by Page Six, Johansson's life partner made a few derogatory comments, which sparked backlash among fans.
However, in the recent episode of the iconic comedy sketch show, Jost and Che took a moment to apologize to the Black Widow actress for unintentionally hurting her sentiments.
"Before I tell another joke, I wanna take this opportunity to apologize to someone I hurt," the 42-year-old SNL host added.
In response, Jost’s co-host said that "Last time we did joke swaps, I made Colin do some tasteless jokes," comparing her to Costco roast beef.
Johansson ironically replied, "Yes, I remember that."
Che further explained, "I was just lashing out because I’m jealous," before adding, "I’ve never seen a human’s private body parts, notice I said human, because I once spent a summer on a farm."
"Yes, I have heard that about you," The Avengers actress sarcastically agreed.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost met on the set of SNL when she was hosting the show in 2017.
The couple tied the knot in 2020, after briefly dating each other for three years. They welcomed their son Cosmo in August 2021.
Johansson also shares daughter Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.