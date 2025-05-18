Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies

The disgraced music mogul's highly-anticipated court trial began at the Manhattan federal court earlier this month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
Sean Diddy Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently slammed by one of his fellow singers, Aubrey O'Day, for allowing his kids to hear the controversial testimonies in his long-awaited trial. 

The 41-year-old American musician dubbed the disgraced music mogul, who has been facing severe charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering since his September arrest, "selfish" for using his kids in his infamous court trial.

In an interview with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' podcast, Aubrey stated, "The fact that the kids are marching up to that court, praying over everything, and walking in with a bunch of women also that are encouraging it."

"I don’t know any father that would want their children to sit through testimony about how much their daddy liked to watch people [get] lubricated," she noted during her Friday's podcast.

She additionally said the 55-year-old rapper must keep his seven children away from his controversial trial, as his pregnant former girlfriend shared disturbing details of the alleged sexual abuse.

Aubrey O'Day and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs work together: 

Aubrey O'Day and Sean 'Diddy' Combs worked together for his Bad Boy Records production from 2005 to 2008.

The American rapper's highly anticipated trial began at the Manhattan federal court earlier this month. 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies

Best gentle, friendly dog breeds for first-time owners recommended by experts

Best gentle, friendly dog breeds for first-time owners recommended by experts

Meghan Markle shares joyful 'Sunday' celebrations ahead of new Netflix show

Meghan Markle shares joyful 'Sunday' celebrations ahead of new Netflix show

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Pope Leo as Vatican backs Ukraine-Russia negotiations

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Pope Leo as Vatican backs Ukraine-Russia negotiations
Tom Cruise drops exclusive sneak peek at 'Mission: Impossible' London premiere
Tom Cruise drops exclusive sneak peek at 'Mission: Impossible' London premiere
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Che's bizarre 'SNL' jokes
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Che's bizarre 'SNL' jokes
Bianca Censori steps out almost topless with Kanye West in Spain
Bianca Censori steps out almost topless with Kanye West in Spain
Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany shares first statement after splitting from musician
Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany shares first statement after splitting from musician
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes
Tom Cruise roots for Ana de Armas’ rising career with sweet statement
Tom Cruise roots for Ana de Armas’ rising career with sweet statement
‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scores franchise-best $21M opening day
‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scores franchise-best $21M opening day
Scarlett Johansson makes history at 'Saturday Night Live'
Scarlett Johansson makes history at 'Saturday Night Live'
P!nk recieves formal apology from husband Carey Hart following his brutal injury
P!nk recieves formal apology from husband Carey Hart following his brutal injury
Gigi Hadid reveals where she stands amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama
Gigi Hadid reveals where she stands amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama
Blake Lively steps out to support pals amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively steps out to support pals amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Billie Eilish marks one year of ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ with sweet throwbacks
Billie Eilish marks one year of ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ with sweet throwbacks