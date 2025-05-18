Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently slammed by one of his fellow singers, Aubrey O'Day, for allowing his kids to hear the controversial testimonies in his long-awaited trial.
The 41-year-old American musician dubbed the disgraced music mogul, who has been facing severe charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering since his September arrest, "selfish" for using his kids in his infamous court trial.
In an interview with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' podcast, Aubrey stated, "The fact that the kids are marching up to that court, praying over everything, and walking in with a bunch of women also that are encouraging it."
"I don’t know any father that would want their children to sit through testimony about how much their daddy liked to watch people [get] lubricated," she noted during her Friday's podcast.
She additionally said the 55-year-old rapper must keep his seven children away from his controversial trial, as his pregnant former girlfriend shared disturbing details of the alleged sexual abuse.
Aubrey O'Day and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs work together:
Aubrey O'Day and Sean 'Diddy' Combs worked together for his Bad Boy Records production from 2005 to 2008.
The American rapper's highly anticipated trial began at the Manhattan federal court earlier this month.