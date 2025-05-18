Entertainment

Tom Cruise roots for Ana de Armas’ rising career with sweet statement

The ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ star shares a sweet reaction on girlfriend Ana de Armas’s upcoming film ‘Ballerina’

  • by Web Desk
  |
  • May 18, 2025

Tom Cruise is absolutely smitten with his sweetheart Ana de Armas!

While speaking to Javier Ibarreche – a Mexican content creator, actor, and comedian, renowned for his engaging films and TV shows reviews on TikTok – the Top Gun star shared his views on de Armas’s upcoming film, Ballerina.

In a video shared by the influencer on Thursday, the 62-year-old American actor and film producer rooted for his girlfriend’s rising career, gushing over her forthcoming movie and saying, “I saw the movie. It just kicks ass. Oh, man, it’s right in that tone. It’s right in that big world. You’re going to love it.”

The Mission: Impossible 8 actor’s sweet reaction came shortly after his love interest Ana de Armas opened up about her relationship with Tom and the “fun” time they have spent together.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Thursday, the Blonde actress expressed her excitement on working with Tom Cruise on “a few projects.”

“It’s so much fun. We’re definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one, but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I’m so excited,” she said.

The lovebirds’ interviews come just a few days after an insider told The Sun that the Jack Reacher actor has approached Ana de Armas to be his “leading lady” in an upcoming film.

Ana de Armas’ Ballerina:

Ballerina, which is marketed as From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, is a forthcoming action thriller movie that serves as the fifth installment in the John Wick franchise.

The film stars Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byme, Lance Reddick, and Keanu Reeves, and is slated to release on June 6, 2025.

