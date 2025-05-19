Nuggets players voice support for David Adelman despite Game 7 exit

The Denver Nuggets have lost the opportunity of returning to the Western Conference Finals after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
According to Newsweek, the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, May 18, 2025, lost the Western Conference Semifinals, 125-93, to the Oklahoma City Thunder, missing their chance to advance into the finals for the second time in three seasons.
The American professional basketball team will now shift its focus to the offseason but will also make some key decisions after the Game 7 exit.
One of the most important decisions that the Nuggets will make in the coming days is about the future of interim head coach David Adelman, who was hired after the suspension of Michael Malone a week ahead of the regular season.
Despite the semifinals heartbreak, Nuggets players showed respect and concern about the interim coach.
Denver Nuggets players voice support for David Adelman
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr expressed that the 44-year-old coach “gets the job.”
Aaron Gordon expressed, “I love D.A. I hope he's here next year. I hope he's our coach. I hope he gets an entire training camp, a whole offseason, and a whole training camp to figure out his philosophy."
Denver's star guard, Jamal Murray, also praised the interim head coach, saying, “I think he did a great job, considering everything. How we had to stay together, the different schemes that he came up with, AG (Gordon) batting through everything, Jok (Nikola Jokić) battling through everything, the bench stepping up, and all in all, guys staying with it and keeping a positive attitude in what we can do."
David Adelman on his future with the Nuggets
Adelman, who guided the Nuggets to a 3-3 finish over the final six games of the regular season, was also asked about his future with the teamto which he replied, “I don't think it's time for me to think about that. We just lost Game Seven. Our season's over. Decision makers will make that decision.”
“Obviously, blessed to have this opportunity to take the helm and lead this team. It's something obvious; if I'm not back next year, I'll obviously never forget this. It's been an incredible experience. To have the buy-in from the guys was really special for me," he added.
Adelman has earned players' respect after he led the Nuggets to strong finishes in the regular season and playoffs. However, it is still unclear whether the team management has the same confidence in him or not.