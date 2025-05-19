Entertainment

Tom Cruise teases ‘Top Gun 3’, ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel in exciting career update

The 62-year-old star gives an exciting career update after wrapping up the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 19, 2025
Tom Cruise teases ‘Top Gun 3’, ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel in exciting career update
Tom Cruise teases ‘Top Gun 3’, ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel in exciting career update

Tom Cruise has a lot in pipeline after Mission: Impossible franchise ends!

During an interview with Australia’s Today, the 62-year-old actor gave an exciting career update, which includes a sequel to 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick as well as his 1990 sports action-drama Days of Thunder.

“Yeah, we’re thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what’s possible,” Tom told the outlet.

He went on to share, “It took me 35 years to figure out Top Gun: Maverick, so all of these things we’re working on, we’re discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick.”

Tom further shared that he’s busier than ever, juggling several projects with renowned creators.

“There’s numerous other films that we’re actively working on right now. I’m always shooting a film, prepping a film, posting a film. I just finished a film with Alejandro Iñárritu too, who did The Revenant, and we’ll be coming out with that. That was an extraordinary experience and [Christopher McQuarrie] and I are always working on several different films,” he said.

Top Gun' film'

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the original 1986 film Top Gun.

The film became a global box office success shortly after its 2022 release, grossing $1.4 billion worldwide and earning six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

In January 2024, It was announced that Tom Cruise had signed on to reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in a third Top Gun film.

Spotify faces backlash over podcasts promoting illegal drugs

Spotify faces backlash over podcasts promoting illegal drugs
Buckingham Palace shares exclusive photo of Prince Edward with Pope Leo XIV

Buckingham Palace shares exclusive photo of Prince Edward with Pope Leo XIV
Lionel Messi cryptic post-match comment sparks speculation over his future

Lionel Messi cryptic post-match comment sparks speculation over his future
King Charles makes lavish purchase after fortune reaches £640 million

King Charles makes lavish purchase after fortune reaches £640 million
‘Peaky Blinders’ star Charlie Murphy finally pregnant after five IVF rounds
‘Peaky Blinders’ star Charlie Murphy finally pregnant after five IVF rounds
Kim Jae Won to star alongside Kim Go Eun in 'Yumi's Cells 3'
Kim Jae Won to star alongside Kim Go Eun in 'Yumi's Cells 3'
Mia Threapleton channels mum Kate Winslet’s iconic Oscars look for Cannes debut
Mia Threapleton channels mum Kate Winslet’s iconic Oscars look for Cannes debut
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives support from ex Misa Hylton at court trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives support from ex Misa Hylton at court trial
Benedict Cumberbatch graces Cannes with wife for ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ premiere
Benedict Cumberbatch graces Cannes with wife for ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ premiere
Justin Bieber enjoys golfing with dad in Canada ahead of Father's Day
Justin Bieber enjoys golfing with dad in Canada ahead of Father's Day
Nicole Kidman slips into bold red gown to receive prestigious award at Cannes
Nicole Kidman slips into bold red gown to receive prestigious award at Cannes
Tom Cruise makes new ‘Mission: Impossible’ confession after Cannes' ovation
Tom Cruise makes new ‘Mission: Impossible’ confession after Cannes' ovation
Diddy's twin daughters attend major high school event amid dad's ongoing trial
Diddy's twin daughters attend major high school event amid dad's ongoing trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies
Tom Cruise drops exclusive sneak peek at 'Mission: Impossible' London premiere
Tom Cruise drops exclusive sneak peek at 'Mission: Impossible' London premiere
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Che's bizarre 'SNL' jokes
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Che's bizarre 'SNL' jokes