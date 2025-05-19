Tom Cruise teases ‘Top Gun 3’, ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel in exciting career update

Tom Cruise has a lot in pipeline after Mission: Impossible franchise ends!
During an interview with Australia’s Today, the 62-year-old actor gave an exciting career update, which includes a sequel to 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick as well as his 1990 sports action-drama Days of Thunder.
“Yeah, we’re thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what’s possible,” Tom told the outlet.
He went on to share, “It took me 35 years to figure out Top Gun: Maverick, so all of these things we’re working on, we’re discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick.”
Tom further shared that he’s busier than ever, juggling several projects with renowned creators.
“There’s numerous other films that we’re actively working on right now. I’m always shooting a film, prepping a film, posting a film. I just finished a film with Alejandro Iñárritu too, who did The Revenant, and we’ll be coming out with that. That was an extraordinary experience and [Christopher McQuarrie] and I are always working on several different films,” he said.
Top Gun' film'
Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the original 1986 film Top Gun.
The film became a global box office success shortly after its 2022 release, grossing $1.4 billion worldwide and earning six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.
In January 2024, It was announced that Tom Cruise had signed on to reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in a third Top Gun film.