Marvel characters with more number of appearance than Robert Downey Jr.

After Robert Downey Jr.' Iron Man, there is a new face of Marvel in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

Iron Man, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. has been replaced as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) hero with most appearance in the renowned world.

The MCU consists of multiple projects from live-action series and movies to animated films.

As most projects are connected one way or another, several Marvel superheroes and characters make cameo in each other films, making fans more excited about the project.

As reported by The Direct, till recently the superhero with most appearances in different project was Robert.

The Oppenheimer actor has been playing Iron Man since 2008 and has star in 11 different MCU project, including the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, where he will portray the villain Doctor Doom.

However, a few of his fellow superheroes have now officially taken the crown from the beloved superhero.

MCU characters with most appearances

The cast members, who have appeared more than Robert includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain America), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier).

Sebastian has now officially starred in 12 MCU projects including the most notorious roles in two parts of Captain America and most recently Thunderbolts*.

Meanwhile, Thor has starred in 14 Marvel projects including Avengers franchise, along with Loki, What If…? And Doctor Strange.

Evans, who has stepped down as Captain America, has 13 appearances under his belt including cameos in Ant-Man, Spider-Man and Deadpool & Wolverine.

The character with most appearances is Samuel's Nick Fury, who has reportedly featured in 15 different projects, making him the present face of Marvel.

Notably, as Marvel's Phase 6 is soon to begin, several characters have a chance to beat Samuel's record as many superheroes will be returning for Avengers saga.

