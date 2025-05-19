Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco invite Ed Sheeran to their wedding? Find out

  May 19, 2025
Ed Sheeran has opened up about Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco’s upcoming wedding.

During his recent appearance on Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector series, the Shape of You singer revealed that the romantic couple has already “sent out save the dates” to guests.

The Grammy winner also confirmed that he has been invited to the intimate wedding and he had “RSVPed” the event.

In the same discussion, Ed admitted that he has no favourite single from Selena and Benny’s latest album, I Said I love You First. The pop icon shared, “Not yet, no.”

He continued, “I gotta be honest, I bought it on vinyl, and I wanna listen to it on vinyl. I haven't listened to it the whole way through.”

Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez wedding plans:

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez, who got engaged in December 2024, have opened up about their wedding plans on different occasions.

Earlier this month, the Rare Beauty founder revealed on Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast that she has planned to do a special dance with her grandfather.

Meanwhile, the American music producer told Rolling Stone that Selena plans “new” wedding in her head “everyday.”

Benny said, "I think every day she's planned a new wedding in her head. We're very much 'take it one day at a time'-type of people. We're still not over this moment.”

Notably, the lovebirds have not announced the wedding date yet.

