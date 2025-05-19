Beyoncé wraps high-profile Cowboy Carter stop in Chicago with moving post  

Beyoncé melted her fans' hearts by dropping never-before-seen glimpses of her headline-grabbing concert tour, Cowboy Carter.
The Grammy-winning artist turned to her official Instagram handle on Sunday, May 18th, to share the exclusive photos from her iconic shows in Chicago.
According to her post, Beyoncé channeled legendary deceased musician, Michael Jackson as she wore a stylish outfit for her high-profile performances in the Chi-Town.
For the concert, the Say My Name hitmaker donned the sparkling gloves, which she paired with gold pants and a silver top.
To elevate her look, she carried a golden cowboy hat with matching aviators.
In another slide, the 43-year-old American singer-songwriter was seen in a denim jumpsuit along with silver furry boots, showing herself singing and dancing with the background dancers.
As Beyoncé's post gained popularity on social media, fans began flooding the comments section with their thoughts. Many speculated that the globally known singer might have paid a subtle tribute to Michael Jackson.
Fans react to Beyoncé's Chicago concert photos:
One fan commented, "The sparkling gloves, the gold pants, the aviators—all Michael coded. He would be so incredibly proud."
"These outfits are out of this world!!!!" another chimed in.
A third fan penned, "Thank you for inventing denim so the rest of us could experience it."
Beyoncé begins Cowboy Carter tour:
Beyoncé kicked off her popular tenth concert tour on April 28 in Los Angeles and will conclude the shows on July 26 in Las Vegas.
During this concert tour, she has been promoting her eighth studio album of the same name.