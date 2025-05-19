Jennifer Garner, daughter Violet step out for low-key grocery run: SEE

It’s grocery time for Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck!
The 13 Going on 30 actress was spotted with her daughter, Violet – whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck – on a quick trip to a nearby grocery store over the weekend in Los Angeles, reported Daily Mail on Monday, May 19.
In the new snaps, the Alias actress’s 19-year-old daughter appeared taller than before, towering over her, 5’8” superstar mom.
For the outing, the duo kept it casual and minimal, with Jennifer wearing a simple black T-shirt paired with matching patterned trousers, while Violet looked stylish in a black zip-up jacket and a pair of jeans.
The mother-daughter duo was captured carrying their bags from the grocery store as they walked side by side.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck:
Jennifer Garner started dating American actor Ben Affleck in August 2024, and tied the knot with him a year later on June 29, 2005.
After ten years of staying united in a wedlock, the duo announced their separation in June 2015, and got divorce three years later on October 5, 2018.
The former couple, who are parents to three children – Violet Anne Affleck, Fin Affleck, and Samuel Garner Affleck – share joint physical and legal custody of their kids.