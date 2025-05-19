Sports

PGA Championship 2025: Scottie Scheffler opens up about his emotional victory

This victory also marks the third major golf tournament title Scottie Scheffler has won overall

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 19, 2025
Scottie Scheffler opens up about his feelings regarding his first-ever win at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

This victory also marks the third major golf tournament title he has won overall.

The victory is very special for him and can be called a strong comeback as Scheffler was unexpectedly arrested during the US PGA Championship one year ago.

But exactly one year later, on My 18, 2025 he celebrated a huge turnaround by winning the tournament and lifting the Wanamaker Trophy.

On the final day of the tournament, Scheffler scored 11 under par and finished five strokes ahead of other top players like Bryson DeChambeau, Davis Riley and Harris English.

Reflecting on his victory, the 28-year-old said, "I felt like this was as hard as I battled for a tournament in my career. It was pretty challenging week," as per Sky News.

"I love coming out here and trying to compete and win golf tournaments, that's what I'm focused on," Scheffler went on to share.

Talking about his future plans, Scheffler shared, "After this week I'm going to go home and get ready for next week's tournament, and the show goes on. If I show up and miss the cut next week, I'm going to have to answer questions of what went wrong and just start over again on Thursday."

The player further expressed, "It's an endless pursuit and it's a lot of fun. It's definitely one of the great joys of my life to be able to compete out here."

Why did Scottie Scheffler get arrested?

Last year, during the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, Scheffler was arrested after an incident while he was trying to drive into the Valhalla Golf Club before the second round.

At first, Scheffler faced multiple charges, including a serious felony charge, but these charges were later dropped.

What's next for Scheffler?

Scheffler is due to headline the next two PGA Tour golf events.

The first one is the Charles Schwab Challenge, which begins on Thursday at the Colonial Country Club.

Afterward, he will compete in the Memorial Tournament which is a major event, held at Muirfield Village.

