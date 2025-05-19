Sports

Nintendo Switch 2 set to support text-to-speech in GameChat, more

Hybrid console is confirmed to support up to 4K resolution, HDR and more when connected to compatible TVs

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 19, 2025
Nintendo Switch 2 set to support text-to-speech in GameChat, more
Nintendo Switch 2 set to support text-to-speech in GameChat, more

Nintendo Switch 2 is confirmed to support a couple of accessibility features weeks ahead of launch.

Taking to Bluesky, OatmealDome shared a video, showcasing text-to-speech functionality in a gameplay video showing off the new GameChat feature.

What to expect from Nintendo Switch 2 launch?

The hybrid console will come with text-to-speech functionality and live captions for its GameChat feature for in-game communication.

As seen in the clip, users can type in their message in GameChat and the Switch 2 system will read it out.

In the Bluesky post, the user also stated that the Switch will likely support USB keyboards for text input, just like the original Switch.

VRR support on Switch 2

On the other hand, Nintendo has clarified that the Switch 2 will not support variable refresh rates in docked mode.

To note, VRR will only be available in handheld mode, the company confirmed in a statement to NintendoLife.

[Switch 2]GameChat supports text-to-speech. If enabled, you can type in text and the system will read it for you.While not explicitly confirmed, USB keyboards should be supported too (the Switch 1 already supports them for text input).

[image or embed]

— OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 16 May 2025 at 20:49


The company stated, “Nintendo Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode only. The incorrect information was initially published on the Nintendo Switch 2 website, and we apologise for the error.”

The hybrid console is confirmed to support up to 4K resolution, HDR and framerates of up to 120fps when connected to compatible TVs.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch date, price

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5, and the console starts at $449.99 in the US.

Nintendo has said it expects to sell 15 million units of the Switch 2 in the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Switch 2 set to support text-to-speech in GameChat, more

Nintendo Switch 2 set to support text-to-speech in GameChat, more
Sarah Ferguson praises London's warmth after shocking claim about late Queen

Sarah Ferguson praises London's warmth after shocking claim about late Queen

PGA Championship 2025: Scottie Scheffler opens up about his emotional victory

PGA Championship 2025: Scottie Scheffler opens up about his emotional victory
Jennifer Garner, daughter Violet step out for low-key grocery run: SEE

Jennifer Garner, daughter Violet step out for low-key grocery run: SEE
PGA Championship 2025: Scottie Scheffler opens up about his emotional victory
PGA Championship 2025: Scottie Scheffler opens up about his emotional victory
Red Dead Redemption 2 to release on Nintendo Switch 2 soon: Report
Red Dead Redemption 2 to release on Nintendo Switch 2 soon: Report
Lionel Messi cryptic post-match comment sparks speculation over his future
Lionel Messi cryptic post-match comment sparks speculation over his future
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son's first 'SIUUUU' for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son's first 'SIUUUU' for Portugal
Nuggets players voice support for David Adelman despite Game 7 exit
Nuggets players voice support for David Adelman despite Game 7 exit
Carlos Alcaraz claims Italian Open title with commanding victory over Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz claims Italian Open title with commanding victory over Jannik Sinner
Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna GP with daring move
Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna GP with daring move
Everton wins final Goodison Park match with heartfelt goodbye
Everton wins final Goodison Park match with heartfelt goodbye
Lewis Hamilton expresses disappointment after Imola GP setback
Lewis Hamilton expresses disappointment after Imola GP setback
GTA 6 leak sparks hope for Manhunt character's return
GTA 6 leak sparks hope for Manhunt character's return
Fortnite unavailable on iPhones worldwide: All you need to know
Fortnite unavailable on iPhones worldwide: All you need to know
PS Plus Game Catalogue expands with exciting new titles
PS Plus Game Catalogue expands with exciting new titles