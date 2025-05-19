Nintendo Switch 2 set to support text-to-speech in GameChat, more

Nintendo Switch 2 is confirmed to support a couple of accessibility features weeks ahead of launch.
Taking to Bluesky, OatmealDome shared a video, showcasing text-to-speech functionality in a gameplay video showing off the new GameChat feature.
What to expect from Nintendo Switch 2 launch?
The hybrid console will come with text-to-speech functionality and live captions for its GameChat feature for in-game communication.
As seen in the clip, users can type in their message in GameChat and the Switch 2 system will read it out.
In the Bluesky post, the user also stated that the Switch will likely support USB keyboards for text input, just like the original Switch.
VRR support on Switch 2
On the other hand, Nintendo has clarified that the Switch 2 will not support variable refresh rates in docked mode.
To note, VRR will only be available in handheld mode, the company confirmed in a statement to NintendoLife.
The company stated, “Nintendo Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode only. The incorrect information was initially published on the Nintendo Switch 2 website, and we apologise for the error.”
The hybrid console is confirmed to support up to 4K resolution, HDR and framerates of up to 120fps when connected to compatible TVs.
Nintendo Switch 2 launch date, price
The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5, and the console starts at $449.99 in the US.
Nintendo has said it expects to sell 15 million units of the Switch 2 in the current fiscal year.