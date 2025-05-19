King Felipe boards Spain’s first S-81 submarine christened by Princess Leonor

King Felipe had a delightful voyage in the new S-81 submarine!
On Monday, May 19, the Spanish Royal Family shared on Instagram that the Monarch had boarded the Navy’s new S-81 submarine, which is the first-ever submarine built and designed in the country since 1888.
“This morning, the King boarded the Navy's new S-81 submarine, the first S-80 class submarine and the first designed and built in Spain since 1888, the year in which the famous sailor and inventor launched his submarine, Peral, in the waters of the Bay of Cádiz,” the Palace stated.
Sharing details about Felipe’s activities in the submarine, the Royals noted, “During the voyage, the King toured the facilities and held a luncheon with the crew in the compartment reserved for the propulsion system.”
Further in the caption, it was shared that the newly-launched submarine was christened by King Felipe’s elder daughter, Princess Leonor.
“The S-81 submarine, Isaac Peral, was sponsored by the Princess of Asturias on April 22, 2021, and has a total crew of 40 submariners, consisting of eight officers, 14 non-commissioned officers, and 17 military sailors,” concluded the statement.
Alongside the caption, the Spanish Royals also shared a large carousel of photographs, featuring the King touring the submarine and engaging with the officers and military sailors.
About King Felipe:
Felipe VI, born on January 30, 1968, is the King of Spain since June 19, 2014.
As per the Spanish constitution, he is also the head of state and commander-in-chief of the Spanish Armed Forces.