Royal

King Felipe boards Spain’s first S-81 submarine christened by Princess Leonor

Spanish Navy’s new S-81 submarine is the first S-80 class submarine and the first-ever to be designed and build in the country since 1888

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 19, 2025
King Felipe boards Spain’s first S-81 submarine christened by Princess Leonor
King Felipe boards Spain’s first S-81 submarine christened by Princess Leonor

King Felipe had a delightful voyage in the new S-81 submarine!

On Monday, May 19, the Spanish Royal Family shared on Instagram that the Monarch had boarded the Navy’s new S-81 submarine, which is the first-ever submarine built and designed in the country since 1888.

“This morning, the King boarded the Navy's new S-81 submarine, the first S-80 class submarine and the first designed and built in Spain since 1888, the year in which the famous sailor and inventor launched his submarine, Peral, in the waters of the Bay of Cádiz,” the Palace stated.

Sharing details about Felipe’s activities in the submarine, the Royals noted, “During the voyage, the King toured the facilities and held a luncheon with the crew in the compartment reserved for the propulsion system.”

Further in the caption, it was shared that the newly-launched submarine was christened by King Felipe’s elder daughter, Princess Leonor.

“The S-81 submarine, Isaac Peral, was sponsored by the Princess of Asturias on April 22, 2021, and has a total crew of 40 submariners, consisting of eight officers, 14 non-commissioned officers, and 17 military sailors,” concluded the statement.

Alongside the caption, the Spanish Royals also shared a large carousel of photographs, featuring the King touring the submarine and engaging with the officers and military sailors.

About King Felipe:

Felipe VI, born on January 30, 1968, is the King of Spain since June 19, 2014.

As per the Spanish constitution, he is also the head of state and commander-in-chief of the Spanish Armed Forces.

Timothée Chalamet's ex Eiza González confirms romance with Grigor Dimitrov

Timothée Chalamet's ex Eiza González confirms romance with Grigor Dimitrov

Google releases NotebookLM app with various features on Android

Google releases NotebookLM app with various features on Android
King Felipe boards Spain’s first S-81 submarine christened by Princess Leonor

King Felipe boards Spain’s first S-81 submarine christened by Princess Leonor
Joe Biden’s old interview clip goes viral as viewers spot early cancer signs: Watch

Joe Biden’s old interview clip goes viral as viewers spot early cancer signs: Watch
King Charles fondly shares late Queen’s Chelsea Show flashbacks in sweet post
King Charles fondly shares late Queen’s Chelsea Show flashbacks in sweet post
Sarah Ferguson lauds Foreign Sisters UK for creating ‘meaningful’ community
Sarah Ferguson lauds Foreign Sisters UK for creating ‘meaningful’ community
Sarah Ferguson praises London's warmth after shocking claim about late Queen
Sarah Ferguson praises London's warmth after shocking claim about late Queen
Princess Beatrice channels Kate Middleton's inspired look at London event
Princess Beatrice channels Kate Middleton's inspired look at London event
Meghan Markle drops exclusive photos with Harry to mark seventh anniversary
Meghan Markle drops exclusive photos with Harry to mark seventh anniversary
Duke of Kent enjoys concert with daughter Lady Helen Taylor in Newbury
Duke of Kent enjoys concert with daughter Lady Helen Taylor in Newbury
Meghan Markle receives sweet nod from Gwyneth Paltrow before her special day
Meghan Markle receives sweet nod from Gwyneth Paltrow before her special day
Buckingham Palace shares exclusive photo of Prince Edward with Pope Leo XIV
Buckingham Palace shares exclusive photo of Prince Edward with Pope Leo XIV
King Charles makes lavish purchase after fortune reaches £640 million
King Charles makes lavish purchase after fortune reaches £640 million
King Charles receives special honour at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025
King Charles receives special honour at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025
Duchess Sophie beams in chic floral dress at Royal Windsor Horse Show
Duchess Sophie beams in chic floral dress at Royal Windsor Horse Show
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce new role of Crown Prince Christian
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce new role of Crown Prince Christian