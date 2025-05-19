Emma Raducanu defeats Kasatkina in Strasbourg to extend winning streak

Emma Raducanu showed strong performance again on clay court as she easily defeated former world No.8 Daria Kasatkina at the Internationaux de Strasbourg tournament on Monday, May 19.
Raducanu defeated American professional tennis star with a score of 6-1, 6-3.
British tennis star, Raducanu won three matches in a row at the Italian Open last week and this is her last tournament before the French Open begins on Sunday, May 25.
Raducanu played very well and won the first set quickly in just 29 minutes, while her opponent Kasatkina made 18 unforced errors which made things harder for herself.
The second set was more back and forth, with seven breaks of serve in eight games but despite this, Raducanu managed to won the match.
After winning the match, the 22-year-old expressed, "I'm really proud of my performance. How I came out and I was really aggressive," as per Sky News.
Raducanu further expressed, "I also managed to maintain my focus in the second set when it was getting close and Daria was playing some great points when I was trying to serve the match out so I'm really proud of today's performance."
What's next for Emma Raducanu?
Raducanu will now play against experienced American player Danielle Collins in the round of 16 on Wednesday, May 21.