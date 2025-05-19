Entertainment

Lily Collins thrills fans with sneak peek of Emily Cooper in ‘Rome’

The ‘Emily in Paris’ starlet steps into her role as Emily Cooper to pitch an exciting idea for Netflix’s new event, TUDUM

Lily Collins sparked buzz among fans with a thrilling new video!

The American actress, 36, left her fans exhilarated by turning Emily Cooper to pitch an exciting idea for Netflix’s upcoming event, TUDUM.

In the clip, she also teased fan-favorite Emily, who left Paris behind in the last season, navigating her career in Rome – the city where Emily in Paris Season 4 wrapped up.

Taking to its official Instagram handle on Monday, May 19, Netflix shared an exciting video featuring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, pitching a brilliant idea to her clients as always.

However, this time, her clients are none other than Netflix itself, as she introduces a concept for its real-life upcoming event,TUDUM.

“emily cooper has a pitch to make this year’s #TUDUM the biggest, best, and most exciting live event of 2025!” captioned the video streaming giant.

They continued, “don’t miss the biggest celebration of the shows and movies you love. LIVE may 31 at 8pm ET | 5pm PT on netflix.”

The exhilarating video opened with Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), dressed a yellow suit, enthusiastically presenting her exciting pitch to the Netflix team, saying, “Bonjourno everyone. It’s Emily in Rome, for the moment.”

P.C. Instagram/Netflix

She continued, “So you’re probably wondering why I brought all of you here today. Hold onto your hats okay because I am picturing an event. One night that harnesses the biggest stars from the biggest Netflix shows and brings them directly to the fans. Fans will scream while stars share secrets and spoilers and you can even call it... TUDUM.”

The clip then features the Netflix team highly impressed with the pitch, giving a greenlit to the idea.

Fans’ reaction to the video:

Seeing their favorite character Emily Cooper come back to life, fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

“I'm so excited about this! I need to see this now. Any sneak peeks?” commented a fan.

Another said, “Ready for Emily in Rome,” while a third expressed, “Queen! Can't wait for Emily In Rome.”

“So excited,” a fourth penned.

Emily in Paris Season 5 release date:

While there is no official announcement of Emily in Paris Season 5, Deadline reported that the upcoming season will premiere “sometime in 2025.”

