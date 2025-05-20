Miley Cyrus drops 'Something Beautiful' track list, surprising features

Miley Cyrus has revealed the tracks title of her upcoming album Something Beautiful.
On Monday, May 19, the Flower singer turned to her social media accounts to share a cinematic video, in which the names of all 13 songs appeared in bold-white text.
In the visually stunning clip, Miley could be seen modelling different chic looks filmed in various performance spaces, giving it more dramatic vibe.
Something Beautiful track list
Along with the previously released singles Something Beautiful, Prelude, More to Lose, and End of the World, the album will feature tracks titled Easy Lover, Golden Burning Sun, Interlude 1, Reborn, Interlude 2, Pretend You're God, and Give Me Love.
In addition to these, Something Beautiful will feature two collaborations: Walk of Fame with Brittany Howard and Every Girl You're Ever Loved with Naomi Campbell, who appeared for a split second in the social media post.
Miley penned the caption, "All 13 song have a special place in my heart."
Furthermore, Something Beautiful will also serve as a visual album, which Miley has previously compared to Pink Floyd's The Wall.
On May 15, the Wrecking Ball singer announced that following it's premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6, 2025, the Something Beautiful film will play in theatres for a night only.
The album will be seeing the light of the day on May 30.