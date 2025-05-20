Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Dawn Richard confirms death threats from singer

Dawn Richard testifies watching Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assault Cassie Ventura

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 20, 2025
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Dawn Richard confirms death threats from singer
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Dawn Richard confirms death threats from singer

Dawn Richard has testified against Sean “Diddy” Combs in his sex trafficking trial.

On Monday, May 19, the singer revealed that she saw the music mogul assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Dawn also shared that she could not come forward earlier as Sean gave her death threats.

The Full Set hitmaker claimed that she had seen the American rapper beating Cassie on multiple occasions, including her visit to Sean’s home recording studio in 2009.

Back then, he hit Cassie “on the head and beat her on the ground.” Sean “would punch her, choke her, drag her, slap her in the mouth. I saw him kick her, punch her in the stomach.”

While reflecting on death threats, she confirmed that the I'll Be Missing You singer threatened her, saying she “could go missing” if she didn't stay quiet.

In the same hearing, Dawn shared that Sean’s staff, including his bodyguards, also witnessed the assault but they “wouldn’t react. They wouldn’t do anything.”

About Cassie Ventura, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs relationship:

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs signed a 10-album deal with Cassie Ventura in 2006, but only released one. The pair started dating in 2007 and broke up for good in 2018.

Cassie filed a lawsuit against Sean for assault in November 2023. However, the music mogul has pleaded not guilty.

Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill

Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill
Dua Lipa dethrones Taylor Swift for second time with major milestone

Dua Lipa dethrones Taylor Swift for second time with major milestone
Tom Cruise drops bombshell on retirement as latest 'Mission: Impossible' hits screens

Tom Cruise drops bombshell on retirement as latest 'Mission: Impossible' hits screens
Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5' in mysterious new role

Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5' in mysterious new role
Dua Lipa dethrones Taylor Swift for second time with major milestone
Dua Lipa dethrones Taylor Swift for second time with major milestone
Tom Cruise drops bombshell on retirement as latest 'Mission: Impossible' hits screens
Tom Cruise drops bombshell on retirement as latest 'Mission: Impossible' hits screens
Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5' in mysterious new role
Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5' in mysterious new role
Miley Cyrus drops 'Something Beautiful' track list, surprising features
Miley Cyrus drops 'Something Beautiful' track list, surprising features
Rihanna turns heads in rain at Cannes, supporting A$AP Rocky’s big premiere
Rihanna turns heads in rain at Cannes, supporting A$AP Rocky’s big premiere
Ariana Grande drops exclusive video of her iconic song 'Supernatural': Watch
Ariana Grande drops exclusive video of her iconic song 'Supernatural': Watch
Lily Collins thrills fans with sneak peek of Emily Cooper in ‘Rome’
Lily Collins thrills fans with sneak peek of Emily Cooper in ‘Rome’
Timothée Chalamet's ex Eiza González confirms romance with Grigor Dimitrov
Timothée Chalamet's ex Eiza González confirms romance with Grigor Dimitrov
Jessica Simpson ends 15-Year TV hiatus with 2025 'American Idol' performance
Jessica Simpson ends 15-Year TV hiatus with 2025 'American Idol' performance
Jacob Elordi’s 'The Narrow Road Into the Deep North' headed for 2025 Emmys?
Jacob Elordi’s 'The Narrow Road Into the Deep North' headed for 2025 Emmys?
Jennifer Garner, daughter Violet step out for low-key grocery run: SEE
Jennifer Garner, daughter Violet step out for low-key grocery run: SEE
Heidi Klum wows in glamorous black ensemble as she strolls French streets
Heidi Klum wows in glamorous black ensemble as she strolls French streets