Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Dawn Richard confirms death threats from singer

Dawn Richard has testified against Sean “Diddy” Combs in his sex trafficking trial.
On Monday, May 19, the singer revealed that she saw the music mogul assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Dawn also shared that she could not come forward earlier as Sean gave her death threats.
The Full Set hitmaker claimed that she had seen the American rapper beating Cassie on multiple occasions, including her visit to Sean’s home recording studio in 2009.
Back then, he hit Cassie “on the head and beat her on the ground.” Sean “would punch her, choke her, drag her, slap her in the mouth. I saw him kick her, punch her in the stomach.”
While reflecting on death threats, she confirmed that the I'll Be Missing You singer threatened her, saying she “could go missing” if she didn't stay quiet.
In the same hearing, Dawn shared that Sean’s staff, including his bodyguards, also witnessed the assault but they “wouldn’t react. They wouldn’t do anything.”
About Cassie Ventura, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs relationship:
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs signed a 10-album deal with Cassie Ventura in 2006, but only released one. The pair started dating in 2007 and broke up for good in 2018.
Cassie filed a lawsuit against Sean for assault in November 2023. However, the music mogul has pleaded not guilty.