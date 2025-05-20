Entertainment

Taylor Swift drops 'Look What You Made Me Do' new version in 'Handmaid’s Tale’

  • May 20, 2025
Taylor Swift has surprised fans with a brand new version of Look What You Made Me Do in the latest episode of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

The pop icon's hit track from her sixth album has been fully re-recorded ahead of upcoming Reputation (Taylor’s Version) and was premiered in Season 6, episode nine of the dystopian fiction.

When was Look What You Made Me Do was played?

The song was heard at the opening sequence of the episode, which saw handmaids planning an uprising led by June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) against the Commanders – depicting the true meaning of the track.

Revamped version of the soundtrack featured some tweaks by Jack Antonoff's and new vocals by improved and mature Taylor.

The surprise feature gave Swifties the first taste of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), which include the first two verses of Look What You Made Me Do along with two choruses.

About Taylor's version

Reputation and self-titled 2007 debut album are the only two LPs Taylor has yet to re-record in an effort to reclaim the rights of her first six albums.

All four of the re-recorded versions including 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) have debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale scene with Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's version) here:


