Sci-Tech

Apple releases iPadOS 17.7.8 update: All you need to know

iPadOS 17.7.8 update carries fix for security flaw in AirDrop, which caused app to read arbitrary file metadata

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 20, 2025
Apple releases iPadOS 17.7.8 update: All you need to know
Apple releases iPadOS 17.7.8 update: All you need to know

Apple has officially rolled out the iPadOS 17.7.8 update for the iPad, to provide enhanced experience.

The Cupertino-based tech giant revealed on Monday, May 19, 2025, that its latest update carries fixes for several security flaws reported in previous versions which may result in unexpected system termination, disclosure of memory contents or user information, and denial-of-service.

iPadOS 17.7.8 update

According to Apple, the iPadOS 17.7.8 update is rolled out with the build number 21H440, which is compatible with three iPad models:

1. iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2017)

2. iPad Pro 10.5-inch

3. iPad (2018)

The release notes state that it carries a fix for a security flaw in AirDrop which may have caused an app to read arbitrary file metadata.

It was patched by including additional restrictions in permissions and Apple has also fixed a double free issue in the Audio component by improving the checks which caused unexpected system termination.

The Cupertino-based tech giant stated that a flaw in iCloud Document Sharing was also discovered which may have resulted in an attacker being able to turn on sharing of an iCloud folder without authentication.

Several issues were also reported in the Kernel which impacted an app to leak sensitive kernel state, resulting in unexpected system termination or corrupt kernel memory.

As per Apple, it removed the vulnerable code, improved the memory handling, and enhanced the memory management to address the issues.

Apple releases iPadOS 17.7.8 update: All you need to know

Apple releases iPadOS 17.7.8 update: All you need to know
Blake Lively to penalize Justin Baldoni after Taylor Swift extortion claim

Blake Lively to penalize Justin Baldoni after Taylor Swift extortion claim
Sarah Ferguson shares major update after Princess Eugenie's hospital visit

Sarah Ferguson shares major update after Princess Eugenie's hospital visit
Taiwan's Lai calls for peace with China, vows to enhance Island's defenses

Taiwan's Lai calls for peace with China, vows to enhance Island's defenses
Spotify’s iPhone app now allows you to buy audiobooks
Spotify’s iPhone app now allows you to buy audiobooks
WhatsApp to offer capability of marking channel updates as starred: Report
WhatsApp to offer capability of marking channel updates as starred: Report
Google releases NotebookLM app with various features on Android
Google releases NotebookLM app with various features on Android
Microsoft launches new APIs for Edge to let developers incorporate AI
Microsoft launches new APIs for Edge to let developers incorporate AI
Qualcomm confirms to launch new chipset soon: All you need to know
Qualcomm confirms to launch new chipset soon: All you need to know
Apple to launch AirPods with built-in camera next year: Report
Apple to launch AirPods with built-in camera next year: Report
Spotify faces backlash over podcasts promoting illegal drugs
Spotify faces backlash over podcasts promoting illegal drugs
Apple considers replacing Siri with Gemini or ChatGPT amid AI competition
Apple considers replacing Siri with Gemini or ChatGPT amid AI competition
Circle to Search receives significant update
Circle to Search receives significant update
Elon Musk, NASA experiencing difficulties in sending humans to Mars
Elon Musk, NASA experiencing difficulties in sending humans to Mars
Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch
Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch
Samsung to offer Al-powered image to video feature: Report
Samsung to offer Al-powered image to video feature: Report