Apple releases iPadOS 17.7.8 update: All you need to know

Apple has officially rolled out the iPadOS 17.7.8 update for the iPad, to provide enhanced experience.
The Cupertino-based tech giant revealed on Monday, May 19, 2025, that its latest update carries fixes for several security flaws reported in previous versions which may result in unexpected system termination, disclosure of memory contents or user information, and denial-of-service.
iPadOS 17.7.8 update
According to Apple, the iPadOS 17.7.8 update is rolled out with the build number 21H440, which is compatible with three iPad models:
1. iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2017)
2. iPad Pro 10.5-inch
3. iPad (2018)
The release notes state that it carries a fix for a security flaw in AirDrop which may have caused an app to read arbitrary file metadata.
It was patched by including additional restrictions in permissions and Apple has also fixed a double free issue in the Audio component by improving the checks which caused unexpected system termination.
The Cupertino-based tech giant stated that a flaw in iCloud Document Sharing was also discovered which may have resulted in an attacker being able to turn on sharing of an iCloud folder without authentication.
Several issues were also reported in the Kernel which impacted an app to leak sensitive kernel state, resulting in unexpected system termination or corrupt kernel memory.
As per Apple, it removed the vulnerable code, improved the memory handling, and enhanced the memory management to address the issues.