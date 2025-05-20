Taylor Swift earns praises from ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star for new song version

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • May 20, 2025
Taylor Swift has received gushing tribute from The Handmaid’s Tale actress Elisabeth Moss after debuting the rerecording of Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version).

The recently released single was debuted at the beginning of ninth episode of the Hulu show, in which handmaids can be seen walking in forming a stage led by June Osborne (Elisabeth).

She opened up about how Taylor fulfilled her dream during a chat with Billboard, "I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment.”

The American actress, 42, added, “Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show.”

Elisabeth also revealed attending Eras tour concert last year in Toronto.

Taylor’s re-recorded version of Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) was released after she lost a bit title to Dua Lipa.

Dua was named the most played artist across UK TV and radio for second time, making Taylor second on the list.

Watch Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's version) here:



