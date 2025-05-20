Cristiano Ronaldo’s secret to 'longevity' revealed by former coach Luis Castro

Cristiano Ronaldo, a name that doesn't need any introduction!
He is not only one of the world's top footballers but has also achieved many records through his exceptional skills that no other footballer had earned before.
The Portuguese star is the only footballer in the world who holds the record for scoring the most official goals in football history, with a total of 934 goals for club and country.
Along with that, he is among few players in history to have made over 1,250 professional career appearances.
Even at 40 and after spending over 20 years in professional football, he still shows no signs of slowing down.
What did the former Al-Nassr coach say?
Recently, the former Al-Nassr coach, Luis Castro revealed the secrets behind Ronaldo's long-lasting career and how he has maintained his performance and fitness together over the years.
Castro told Sky Sports, “Very easy. Working with the best in the world is truly enjoyable. Cristiano has very ingrained routines, a strong culture of training, and great respect for practice and for the game itself. That makes daily work much easier.”
When asked what makes Ronaldo different from almost every other player in the world, Castro said, "What sets him apart is what happens before and after training - the so called 'invisible training' that he does."
Castro said the Ronaldo's lifestyle is completely focused on improving his sports performance which includes his diet, sleep and recovery.
He plays close attention to eating healthy, resting well and preparing his body correctly that is clearly "where Cristiano's longevity comes from."
Ronaldo could seek new challenges this summer:
Ronaldo is likely to extend his record-breaking contract will Al-Nassr, however, recent rumours suggest that he might explore new opportunities once he becomes a free agent this summer.