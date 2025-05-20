Helldivers 2 major update delivers gigantic battle, more: Details inside

Helldivers 2 has officially received a major update, which includes the war to protect democracy which has finally breached the bastion that is Super Earth.
The developer company revealed on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, that the update unveils new teammates, mechanics, and weapon customisation tools in Helldivers 2.
What's new?
Notably, the new Helldivers 2 update is formally titled Heart of Democracy, and it centres on the Illuminate's invasion of our hallowed Super Earth.
Compared to some of the multiplayer game's other, more arid battlefields, in Heart of Democracy, you're fighting on the streets of giant cities.
One of the major additions in Heart of Democracy: as well as gunning down the Illuminate, you are required to protect the people of Super Earth.
It is worth noting that individual mission completions will now affect on campaigns, with successfully finished operations rewarding some bonus influence.
Arrowhead announced the change on the official Helldivers Discord server recently: "We are performing an update to our backend logic that will change the way “impact” is dealt. Impact is the 'liberation' that players deal to enemy planets or defend events."
Earlier last week, the title released a powerful primary weapon customisation system and expanded surplus options to fight against the Illuminate as they emerged from the singularity.
Now that you have learned the tactics of these new squid troops – like the Crescent Overseer and the hulking Fleshmob – you must master these tools to continue the fight on Super Earth.