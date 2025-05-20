Sci-Tech

Microsoft rolls out GitHub Copilot for streamlined workflow

Microsoft GitHub Copilot is aimed at improving the company’s software and adding it as a natural part of the process

  • May 20, 2025
Microsoft’s GitHub unit officially launched a Copilot artificial intelligence (AI)-agent at Microsoft’s Build developer conference in Seattle.

It is particularly designed to perform specific programming work and inform users after completing it.

Microsoft’s recently introduced AI coding agent is aimed at improving the company’s software and adding it as a natural part of the process. 

It may also assist the company in distinguishing its developer tools from alternatives of other companies, including Atlassian and GitLab.

CEO of GitHub, Thomas Dohmke, stated, “Using state-of-the-art models, the agent excels at low-to-medium complexity tasks in well-tested codebases, from adding features and fixing bugs to extending tests, refactoring code, and improving documentation.”

Microsoft GitHub Copilot's capabilities

Unlike previous iterations, this agent is deeply incorporated into the GitHub platform and can be activated in the following ways:

Issue assignment:

Once you assign an issue to Copilot directly within GitHub, the agent automatically detects the issue, drafts solutions, and resolves your query.

VS code prompt:

Developers can prompt the agent from within VS Code, enabling bug fixes and more, all powered by Copilot’s AI.

The agent is particularly built into the GitHub interface, simplifying it for developers to assign issues, monitor progress, and review AI-generated solutions with a streamlined workflow.

It allows developers to focus on complex designs and problem-solving by automating repetitive and time-consuming tasks.

Developers have praised Microsoft GitHub unit’s capability to manage complex coding tasks and incorporate seamlessly into existing workflows.

