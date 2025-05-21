Princess Kate, Prince William give delightful update after big event

Royal

  by Web Desk
  May 21, 2025
Kate Middleton and Prince William released the first statement after hosting big event in King Charles’ absence.

On Tuesday evening, May 20, the Prince and Princess of Wales hosted Buckingham Palace garden party, which was attended by many key royals.

The future King and Queen took to Instagram and shared exclusive pictures from the event.

“Lovely to meet so many inspiring guests from all over the UK at today’s Garden Party!,” the caption read.


Prince Edward and Sarah Ferguson’s youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, also graced the major event to show their support.

King Charles and Queen Camilla could not attend the garden party as they were attending a different historic engagement on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess Edinburgh, Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie also took part in the party festivities.

King Charles gives nod to Prince William, Kate Middleton:

King Charles gave a nod to Prince William and Princess Kate on the official account of the Royal Family.

He posted pictures from their engagement on Instagram and shared details about the event.

The monarch penned, “This afternoon, The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, on behalf of The King. Their Royal Highnesses were joined in the gardens by The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.”

Meanwhile, Charles and Queen Camilla visited Canada House on the same day as Palace garden party to mark 100 years since its opening in June 1925.

