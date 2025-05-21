Caitlin Clark marks major milestones in thrilling game against Atlanta Dream

Caitlin Clark has made an astonishing WNBA record during the intense game against Atlanta Dream.
Marking a stellar 2025 season's debut, the point guard made multiple impressive records against the Dream, which ultimately Indian Fever lost with 91-90 on Tuesday night, May 20.
Caitlin Clark's record in the game against Atlanta Dream
The 23-year-old has became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 350 career assists, achieving the milestone in just 42 games.
Along with that, Clark now holds the record for the most games with 25+ points and 10+ assists in WNBA.
The University of Iowa graduate also became the fourth-fastest player in WNBA history to record 800 career points.
In the thrilling match against Atlanta, Clark had an impressive performance with 27 points and 11 assists.
This year is a major one for the Fever franchise as they made some big changes in the off-season, adding talented supporting players around their three All-Star players.
With Fever looking forward to dominate teams including Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Aces, and New York Liberty, Clark has been put under a microscope by both the media and fans alike.
The franchise has added several new players, including two starters DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, while key role player Sophie Cunningham has yet to make her season debut.
Meanwhile, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell already have a good rapport with Caitlin Clark from the previous year as they had a stellar 2024 season.