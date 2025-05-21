Violet Affleck opens up on 'arguing' with mum Jennifer Garner during LA Wildfires

Violet Affleck, the eldest child of Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, has opened up about arguing with her actress mom during California wildfire in January.
The 19-year-old, who is now a freshman at Yale University, published an academic paper about public health, in the university’s Global Health Review on Sunday, May 18.
In the paper, Violet recalled her experience of living through the Los Angeles wildfires that devastated the Pacific Palisades in January.
While discussing wildfire, Violet recounted a deeply personal moment with Garner, as they took shelter in a hotel room, explaining how her and her mother had different interpretations of the dangerous situation.
“I spent the January fires in Los Angeles arguing with my mother in a hotel room,” she shared.
Violet wrote that Garner was “shell-shocked, astonished at the scale of destruction,” while she felt differently of the situation.
“As a lifelong Angelena and climate-literate member of generation Z, my question had not been whether the Palisades would burn but when.”
She also noted that the miscommunication wasn't just between her and her mother, but with her 13-year-old brother, Samuel, as well.
“‘Did global warming have to do with the speed of the wind?’” she recalled Samuel asking.
Voilet further added, “Hopefully, most of us understand the climate crisis better than my little brother.”
About Jennifer Graner kids
Jennifer Garner is a doting mother of Violet, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, who she shares with her her ex-husband Ben Affleck.